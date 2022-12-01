Sunrise Amherst demands that the town sustain climate action and racial equity priorities in the Town Manager’s goals to be presented at the Town Council meeting on Monday, December 5. We denounce the suggestion by Councilor Hanneke to disregard large sections of these fundamental priorities. The removal of mandates for climate action provides a direct message to our generation: we will not fight for this planet and our future. Climate change will be irreversible by 2030. That is eight years to fight for our generation, and for future generations, our children and grandchildren. In a time of unprecedented global warming, destruction of livelihoods and habitats, mass pollution, and an overall climate emergency, we must take action locally, state-wide, and federally. Actions locally matter. Hauler reform is a critical local action we can take here and now. Priorities, and Town Manager action matters.

10 HOURS AGO