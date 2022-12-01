Read full article on original website
Town of Amherst Signs Purchase And Sale Agreement To Acquire Former VFW Site For Permanent Shelter
Town Manager Paul Bockelman has signed a Purchase and Sale Agreement to acquire 457 Main Street, formerly the site of the Amherst Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), for the purposes of developing a shelter for the unhoused, providing space for supportive/transitional housing and services, and building affordable housing with some directed toward veterans.
Letter: Sunrise Amherst Opposes GOL Proposal To Remove Specific Climate Action, Affordable Housing, And Racial Equity Priorities From Town Manager’s Goals
Sunrise Amherst demands that the town sustain climate action and racial equity priorities in the Town Manager’s goals to be presented at the Town Council meeting on Monday, December 5. We denounce the suggestion by Councilor Hanneke to disregard large sections of these fundamental priorities. The removal of mandates for climate action provides a direct message to our generation: we will not fight for this planet and our future. Climate change will be irreversible by 2030. That is eight years to fight for our generation, and for future generations, our children and grandchildren. In a time of unprecedented global warming, destruction of livelihoods and habitats, mass pollution, and an overall climate emergency, we must take action locally, state-wide, and federally. Actions locally matter. Hauler reform is a critical local action we can take here and now. Priorities, and Town Manager action matters.
