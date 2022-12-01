Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man convicted on 8 drug, firearm charges while on supervised release
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 48-year-old Peoria man has been convicted of eight federal charges after drugs, weapons, and proof of drug trafficking were found in his home earlier this year. Harold U. McGhee appeared in court on Dec. 1 and was found guilty by a federal jury of...
25newsnow.com
Canton man arrested, accused of indecent solicitation of a minor
CANTON (25 News Now) - Canton Police say a local man has been arrested on a charge of indecent solicitation of a minor and grooming. Zachary Taylor, 29, is accused of allegedly soliciting sexual acts via phone and internet conversations from a person he believed to be a 13-year-old female.
One dead in Leroy car crash
LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead following a car accident near Leroy on Monday. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder’s office said they received notification of one death from the accident. It happened at the intersection of 3100 E. at 400 North Rd. just east of Leroy at approximately 3:27 p.m. Officials are […]
wglt.org
1 person dies in rural McLean County crash
Authorities said one person died in a motor vehicle crash Monday afternoon in rural LeRoy. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said in a joint news release the crash occurred at County Road 3100 East and 400 North Road, east of LeRoy. The coroner’s office was notified of the death at 3:27 p.m. Monday, according to the news release.
1470 WMBD
Peoria man found guilty of federal gun, drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man could face up to life in prison now that a federal jury has convicted him of drug and weapons offenses. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Harold McGhee, 48 was convicted Thursday of eight felony drug and weapons possession charges. He’ll be sentenced...
wsiu.org
Inspector General slams Pontiac prison workplace culture
A scathing report from the State Executive Inspector General show a climate of hazing and sexual discrimination created a hostile work environment at the state prison in Pontiac, including stating there is reason for disciplinary action against 10 employees for discriminating against a guard who was perceived to be gay.
25newsnow.com
Repeat drug offender from Peoria faces possible life sentence
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A federal jury has found a Peoria man with a long criminal record guilty on several drug and weapons charges. Harold U. McGhee, 48, faces up to life in prison after the jury on Thursday convicted him on eight federal charges, including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man flees from Peoria Police, arrested on gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man on multiple charges Thursday Morning. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers initially responded to Big Al’s at 2:05 a.m. to a report of a man, later identified as 38-year-old Willie Dawson, threatening to return to the business with a firearm.
Central Illinois Proud
Officer involved in deadly Oct. shooting also involved in 2017 incident
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the police officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in October was also involved in a previous officer-involved shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released the names of the four officers involved in the shooting death of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond...
25newsnow.com
2 loaded assault rifles part of weapons stash in car as Peoria Police arrest fugitive pair
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A stash of weapons, including a pair of loaded assault rifles, are now in police hands after the arrest in Peoria of two fugitives. Peoria Police sent out a news release Wednesday listing guns, ammunition and other items recovered from a vehicle after arresting Kenneth Hobbs, 38, and Nathan McKinney, who’s 31.
25newsnow.com
McLean County authorities investigate fatal crash near Leroy
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - The McLean County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death after a fatal motor vehicle crash at the intersection of 3100 East and 400 North Road just east of Leroy in McLean County. The coroner’s office received notification at around 3:27 p.m. Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
Sunday structure fire under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire that caused roughly $80,000 of damages to a commercial building Sunday evening remains under investigation, according to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release. Just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of heavy smoke coming from the...
wcbu.org
6 people are homeless after a South Peoria house fire
Six people are homeless after a house fire on Peoria's South Side over the weekend. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1300 block of South Faraday just after 10 a.m. Saturday. The home sustained severe damage, and an emergency demolition was ordered. All six occupants were able to escape...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police release body cam video, new details from Oct. officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have released body cam footage of the October night when a man died in an officer-involved shooting. It’s been nearly two months since Samuel “Meatman” Richmond died October 3. Several officers were placed on leave as the Illinois State Police...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing man found
UPDATE: 3:54 P.M. - Peoria Police say Robert Kuhn has been found and is OK. PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Robert L. Kuhn, was last seen Friday at around 11:56 a.m. leaving St. Francis...
1470 WMBD
No injuries, but fire destroys one home in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — There are no injuries reported, but a Peoria home had to be demolished following a fire early Saturday. According to a release from Peoria Fire officials, it happened shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday at a home at 1304 S. Faraday Ave. Firefighters say they launched an...
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian identified in fatal crash outside Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the name of the elderly woman who died when struck by a vehicle outside the Peoria Civic Center on Wednesday evening. The woman has been identified as 77-year-old Jayne G. English. According to Harwood, English suffered multiple blunt...
25newsnow.com
Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: PPD locate man missing from St. Francis Woods
UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — A spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department announced Friday afternoon that Mr. Kuhn has been located safely. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate 67-year-old Robert Kuhn, who went missing from his assisted living home Friday morning.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Police release new details after arrests at Target in Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A report of two suspicious vehicles led to three arrests in Normal Monday afternoon. Bloomington Police were called in to help and noticed one of the vehicles had tape covering its license plate. Normal Police ran the registration and learned the vehicle was involved in...
