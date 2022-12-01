ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vos offers few details about January 6 Committee testimony

By Benjamin Yount / The Center Square contributor
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly isn’t saying much about his meeting with the January 6th Committee.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday said he met with committee members and answered their questions.

“Today I met with the January 6th Select Committee after previously receiving a subpoena for my testimony,” Vos said in a short statement. “My meeting with the Select Committee was brief, and I answered their questions regarding Wisconsin’s 2020 Presidential Election.”

Vos reiterated that he was not in Washington on January 6th, and didn’t play a role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“I did not have any involvement with the events of January 6, 2021,” Vos added.

Vos did not say if he spoke with the committee in person or over video.

While Vos didn’t explain, the January 6th Committee questions likely focused on what Donald Trump asked of Vos after the former president's loss in the 2020 election.

Vos has said in the past that he told the former president there was no way he could overturn the election results, or recall the state’s electors.

The president called Vos again back in July after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that the ballot drop boxes used in the 2020 election were illegal.

"So what’s Speaker Robin Vos doing on the Great Wisconsin Supreme Court Ruling declaring hundreds of thousands of Drop Box votes to be illegal? This is not a time for him to hide, but a time to act!" Trump said back in July after his call with Vos.

“He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained it's not allowed under the constitution. He has a different opinion, and then he put out the tweet,” Vos said at the time.

