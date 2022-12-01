Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wishes WWE Survivor Series Bloodline Angle Would Have Gone Down On SmackDown
Sami Zayn has turned everything he has been given into gold for well over 8 years now. Zayn’s incredible ability to make everything work has won him over with WWE higher-ups as well as fans. Be that as it may, Zayn also wished a particular segment with The Bloodline took place on WWE Smackdown.
Matt Hardy Will Never Forget The Undertaker’s Reaction To Chris Benoit’s Death
Chris Benoit was one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He made his mark all over the world in various pro wrestling companies. Sadly, the tragic way his life ended soured any legacy he left in the ring. Even Matt Hardy recalled how The Undertaker reacted to his death, and he will never forget it.
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown was a solid one from top to bottom. Fans were clearly happy with what they got to see. That carried on after the cameras stopped rolling as well this week. The show saw Santos Escobar lose to Ricochet in the finals of...
Ric Flair Claims Sasha Banks Won’t Go To AEW After Talking To Her
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things simply spiraled from there. Their status in the company remains a big question even now. While there are many who believe Banks might go to AEW, Ric Flair is not one of them, as he thinks the exact opposite.
The Road Warriors Were Offered Money To Break The Brisco Brothers’ Legs
WWE has gone through a lot of changes over the past several decades, especially compared to how things were back in the 1980s. Back then, The Road Warriors were arguably the biggest tag team in the industry. In fact, they were allegedly offered money to break The Brisco Brothers’ legs.
Arn Anderson Didn’t Speak To Tully Blanchard For Over A Decade After Split
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard were the founding members of the legendary WCW stable “The Four Horsemen”. After frequent clashes with the higher-ups regarding fair pay, the two jumped ship from WCW to WWF back in 1988 where they were then referred to as The Brain Busters. After spending a year in WWF, Anderson made his return to WCW however the same couldn’t be said for his partner Tully. Anderson recently came out to speak about the aftermath of the events that occurred over a decade ago.
Simon Dean Has His Last Pro Wrestling Match
Simon Dean was one of the upcoming talents for WWE back in the mid 2000s. Dean had a lackluster run with the company and is best remembered by the audience for his WWE tenure. However, Simon decided to hang up his boots, with his last wrestling match taking place recently.
Larry Zbyszko Was Allegedly ‘Stoned’ During WWE Hall Of Fame Speech
Larry Zbyszko’s contributions to the pro wrestling world are well known at this point. He is especially famous for his feud with Bruno Sammartino during the early 80s. Zbyszko’s WWE Hall Of Fame speech was also an infamous one and now it seems the reason for that might have been revealed.
Brock Lesnar Tried To Join TNA After WWE Exit
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He had two runs in WWE which saw him utterly dominate the competition. His first WWE exit was a controversial one, and it seems he wanted to join TNA after that exit. Brock...
Top NWA Star Expected To Sign With WWE After Contract Expires
WWE has a lot of people on their roster who could be big stars in the future. It seems that a second-generation star is on his way to Vince McMahon’s former company as Triple H continues building things in his vision. Colby Corino first signed with NWA in 2021....
Becky Lynch Posts Unseen Photo Of Daughter Roux On Her 2nd Birthday
Becky Lynch is perhaps one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. From a pioneer that drove the revolution for the women to rising up as a top attraction, Becky has surely come a long way. Apart from her in-ring duties, she is also the proud mother of her baby girl Roux and recently dropped an unseen picture of both of them on her birthday.
Top Dolla Thinks He Has Better Rap Flow Than John Cena & Max Caster
Top Dolla made his NXT debut in 2021 aligning himself with Hit Row. The group quickly became popular on NXT. Hit Row is known for spitting rhymes during segments. Even though their leader Swerve Scott is no longer with the company, their gimmick hasn’t changed since they returned to the WWE main roster after a short hiatus due to being released.
William Regal Has Officially Left AEW
William Regal shocked everyone when he showed up at AEW Revolution PPV. Soon after, he formed the Blackpool Combat Club with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. However, that storyline was short-lived as he turned on Moxley at AEW Full Gear, helping MJF win the AEW World Championship in the process.
Triple H Checked In On Kevin Nash Following His Son’s Passing
Kevin Nash is widely regarded as one of the best big men in the world of professional wrestling. Nash is known to enjoy life and not take anything too seriously. However, recently his world was turned upside down when his son Tristan passed away. The news sent shockwaves among the...
William Regal Allegedly Immediately Regretted Joining AEW
William Regal has given his entire life to the pro wrestling world and his love for the industry can never be denied. After being fired by WWE, he made his way to AEW and fans rejoiced about this fact. However, William Regal might have regretted joining AEW as well. As...
Sami Zayn Explains How He Used Real-Life Friendship With The Usos In Bloodline Storyline
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the golden touch regarding any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has continuously evolved over the years, and that’s also been apparent in his storyline with The Bloodline. In fact, his friendship with The Usos influenced his current storyline as well. Sami Zayn’s storyline...
Title Match Announced For Monday Night RAW Next Week
WWE Monday Night RAW will emanate from the Capitol One Arena in Washington DC on December 5. Since there are no Premium Live Events announced for the main roster in the month of December, the show will focus on building storylines for the Royal Rumble which will take place in January.
Drew McIntyre Pulled From Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE Superstars must meet certain criteria to be medically suitable for the ring. We’re not 100% sure what happened in this situation, but Drew McIntyre has come forward to reveal that he is not medically qualified to compete at this week’s SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior logged onto Twitter,...
Matt Hardy Wants The Hardy Boyz’ Final Match To Be With Edge & Christian
Matt Hardy is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, having worked in various promotions in his career. He is part of The Hardy Boyz alongside his brother Jeff, and the two are regarded as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. In fact, Matt wants their final match to be against Edge & Christian.
Claudio Castagnoli Reacts To Reports Of William Regal’s AEW Exit
William Regal was betrayed by MJF in a shocking angle on the November 30, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. It was later revealed that Regal was done with the Jacksonville-based promotion, and would soon return to WWE. Reports of William Regal’s AEW exit took the pro wrestling world by surprise....
