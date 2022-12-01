Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Batista Says Rhea Ripley’s Shoulders Are ‘Bonkers’
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to establish herself as one of the top female Superstars in WWE. She is an imposing figure in the company, and it’s not hard to see why. In fact, even Batista is in awe of Rhea Ripley’s physique. The Eradicator is having...
ringsidenews.com
Bron Breakker Reveals How Scary It Was To Have Scott Steiner As His Uncle
Bron Breakker’s rise to the top of NXT was a quick one. Within just a year after debuting in NXT, Breakker won the brand’s top prize. Undoubtedly, Breakker just possesses the natural talent to be a wrestler. Many fans who may have missed Breakker’s dominance in NXT may not realize that he is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Update On Returning From Injury
The WWE return of Cody Rhodes is likely coming soon as a new update has provided some more insight. When Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38, it was a surprise to some while others expected it since it was reported for weeks going into it. Cody beat Seth Rollins in spectacular fashion in his WWE return match after spending the last three years in AEW. The next night on Raw, Cody made it clear that his goal was to become the WWE Champion.
wrestleview.com
Former Superstar returns to WWE on SmackDown, saves Liv Morgan from Damage CTRL
Former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox made her return to WWE on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown. Nox came out to save Liv Morgan from Damage CTRL. Below is an excerpt from Roy Nemer’s full SmackDown recap detailing Nox’s return. Out come Damage CTRL to the ring. Bayley...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns ‘Went Off’ On Kevin Owens After Survivor Series WarGames Slap
Roman Reigns led The Bloodline to a victory over Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes at the men’s WarGames match last Saturday. During the match, however, Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Needless to say, Roman Reigns was not happy about that at all.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez is one of the toughest women on the WWE roster. She is the perfect combination of size, strength, and beauty. It’s clear that WWE management is keen on pushing her considering the impact she has already had on the main roster. It seems like WWE already planted the seeds for the push to take place.
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Requested Controversial WWE Alum's Return, Report Claims
A controversial WWE alum was at Survivor Series WarGames, and Ronda Rousey could be the reason for it. It was reported that Brian Kendrick was at the event to be a producer for some matches. He was recently fired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over anti-Semitic comments he made in a 2011 video that surfaced shortly after he was announced for a match against Jon Moxley, as mentioned by Cageside Seats. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Kendrick was trying out as a backstage producer, and Rousey asked WWE to bring him back since he was her trainer.
bodyslam.net
Former Women’s Star Set To Return To WWE
Another return is on the way. We’ve seen a lot of returns to WWE recently under the Triple H regime. Now, another one is seemingly in line for a big return. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Tegan Nox is set to return to WWE and the deal to bring her in is “done.” You can see the full report below.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Returns To The Company
It’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan as the new regime has been bringing a lot of former WWE stars back to the company and this week on Friday Night SmackDown another familiar face returned. During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Damage CTRL were in the ring and...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Asked Cody Rhodes’ Permission Before Dusty Rhodes WarGames Tribute
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and has continuously improved himself in various ways over the years. The Prizefighter is always ready to fight and did exactly that during Survivor Series WarGames. He also paid tribute to Dusty Rhodes but made sure to get Cody’s permission beforehand.
ringsidenews.com
Cain Velasquez Receives Standing Ovation During AAA Event
Cain Velasquez has earned a lot of respect over his career, even after being charged after his recent situation. In contrast, Cain Velasquez recently received a standing ovation upon his comeback upon his release from prison. At the most recent AAA event in Phoenix, Arizona, Cain Velasquez made his return...
wrestletalk.com
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
Kevin Patrick Praises Drake Maverick As 'Mastermind' Behind WWE Main Event
WWE Main Event has been used as a developmental show in recent months with NXT talent taking on Raw talent before WWE Raw goes live on Monday nights. Fans have seen the likes of Joe Gacy, Zoey Stark, JD McDonagh, and more compete against Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, and Dana Brooke on the show.
ringsidenews.com
Carmella Thanks Fans For Support After Suffering Miscarriage
Carmella has carved out a spot for herself in the WWE women’s division, despite not fitting the stature of gifted in-ring performer. Mella overcame a personal tragedy a while back and was supported by friends, family and her fans throughout that entire phase. Carmella took to social media to acknowledge their support.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Another Former WWE Star Returning To The Company
Ever since Triple H took over WWE creative he’s been bringing former stars back to the company, and it looks like another familiar face is being brought back. PWInsider is now reporting that former Impact Wrestling World Champion Eric Young is set to make his return to WWE. There’s currently no word on when Eric Young will start with WWE, but he was recently written off TV on Impact Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Spoke With Cody Rhodes Ahead Of This Big WWE Match
On November 26, Kevin Owens took part in the first-ever WarGames match on a WWE main roster premium live event, teaming with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes to take on long-time rival Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. Owens' team was ultimately unsuccessful in its attempt to hand Reigns his first PLE loss since the 2022 Royal Rumble; Jey Uso pinned Owens for the victory following a Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn into a top rope splash from Uso.
ringsidenews.com
Mickie James Is Putting Her Career On The Line At Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill
Mickie James knows she’s nearing the end of her illustrious career, but that won’t stop her from going down without putting up a fight. The former Impact Knockouts World Champion is putting her career on the line at the upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. Mickie James defeated...
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar undergoes spinal fusion surgery
WWE Superstar Robert Roode announced on his Instagram Friday that he underwent spinal fusion surgery. He noted he had surgery on his cervical spine fusing the C5/C6 vertebrae. The 46-year old Roode has been out of in-ring action since June of this year. Roode noted in his post that Dr....
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update Regarding The Future Of WWE SmackDown On DirecTV
Ahead of the December 2 episode of "WWE SmackDown" on FS1, FOX announced that DirecTV was looking at dropping FOX-affiliated stations from their packages. In a statement posted on keepfox.com, FOX revealed, "FOX remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with DIRECTV for the continued distribution of our networks. Despite our best efforts for months, we regret that DIRECTV continues to demand unprecedented special treatment that represents a wholesale change to our long-standing relationship and is out of step with marketplace terms."
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Had An Out Clause In His AEW Contract
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world are enormous, as he has committed his entire life to the industry. Regal joined AEW in January 2022 after being released from WWE, along with several other members of Paul Levesque’s favorite staff. Rumors regarding William Regal’s potential WWE return have been flying high recently.
