General Brown’s ‘phenomenal’ season ends with loss in Class C state championship (58 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — General Brown suffered a 29-14 loss to Section IX’s James I O’Neill on Saturday in the Class C state championship inside the JMA Wireless Dome.
Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling captures Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament trophy (66 photos)
The Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling squad captured the title at the Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament Saturday in its home gymnasium — and made some history in the process. “Our wrestlers overachieved and performed really well today,” C-NS coach Dave Wise said.
Oswego boys ice hockey edges Potsdam in OT thriller for third victory in three days
The Oswego boys ice hockey team ended a three-day stretch of games with a 6-5 overtime victory over Potsdam on Saturday.
Watertown veteran surprised with $50,000 smile makeover at no cost
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — For Edward Neville, it was just an ordinary Thursday, but little did he know his life was about to change forever when he walked into Upstate Oral Surgery in Watertown on November 17. Every year, as a kickoff to the holiday season, Upstate Oral Surgery...
District closes schools for funeral of long-time principal who died after he was hit by car in Clay
A Central New York school district closed its schools for a day this week because so many teachers and students wanted to attend a funeral for a principal who worked in the district for 33 years. Sean P. Gleason, 56, of Liverpool, died after he was hit by an SUV...
Canton brewery project gets boost
Renovation and construction work by Bertrand’s Construction, Ogdensburg, is underway at the proposed brewery in Canton. The Bent Beam will be opening at 41 West St. at the site of the former McCarthy’s Furniture Barn. St. Lawrence Suds, LLC, the brewery’s corporate name, has been awarded a $50,000 loan from the St. Lawrence County IDA. See story here. Submitted photo.
North Country Resident accused of DWI in Champion, Troopers say
CHAMPION- A North Country resident is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Seth M. Thompson, 25, of Calcium, NY was arrested Sunday morning by the New York State Police (Carthage). Thompson is officially charged with one count each of aggravated DWI (per se-no prior) and DWI. According to Troopers, these...
Your Turn: feedback on bus monitor, Denny’s closure & parade changes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A bus monitor caught on video apparently manhandling Indian River students on a school bus was fired from his job and arrested. Here’s a sampling of the 600 comments you sent us:. That monitor was out of control and needs to be nowhere near...
Termination process begins for bus monitor who allegedly fought Indian River students
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — More details have been released following the incident on an Indian River Central School District-affiliated bus last week. Daniel Trahan, of Watertown, was arrested on December 2 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of second-degree harassment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
10th Mountain Band continues holiday concert tradition in the North Country
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 10th Mountain Division Band is gearing up for its holiday concert series titled “A North Country Christmas Carol: Simple Gifts.”. Set to play at locations across the North Country, the band will perform a 90-minute set with tunes from holiday classics, featuring a variety of genres including traditional orchestra, jazz, rock and roll and barbershop.
Citizenship Academy of Syracuse responds to tragic death of student who died in fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an emotional social media post, the Citizenship & Science Academy of Syracuse Charter School is responding to the tragic loss of one of its students, Nezamiyah “Nezzy” White, an 8-year-old who died in a house fire in the town of Clay just before Thanksgiving 2022.
Fort Drum NCOs march on a mission to deliver a ‘Mountain of Toys’
FORT DRUM, N.Y. — More than 300 noncommissioned officers led a foot march across post on Dec. 5 with a mission to deliver a “Mountain of Toys.”. The annual Mountain of Toys campaign is a longstanding tradition at Fort Drum, organized through the Sergeants Major Association over the past 27 years to provide children with one more gift this holiday season.
‘Christmas Through the Years’: 60th Annual Clayton Christmas Parade & Fireworks on Dec. 3
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 60th Annual Christmas Parade & Fireworks in Clayton takes place Saturday, December 3 beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Through the Years.”. Downbeat Percussion, the official drum-line for the Buffalo Bills, will be returning again this year. In addition...
Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night. The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years. It was followed by fireworks. People could be seen lined...
Forestport home damaged in Friday afternoon blaze
ONEIDA COUNTY- A Friday afternoon blaze heavily damaged a Forestport home. Alarms sounded shortly before 2:00 p.m. as 9-1-1 dispatchers received witness reports of smoke and flames visible at 10610 Dustin Road. As calls kept coming in, it didn’t take long for emergency response to learn the structure was fully...
National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory, Lake Shore Flood Warning Today
CNY – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory, Lake Shore Flood Warning for Saturday, Dec. 3. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central New York. WIND ADVISORY:. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 P.M. EST THIS EVENING. * WHAT…Southwest...
Watertown woman faces several charges following alleged $7K theft from Sam’s Club
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Watertown woman has been arrested following a theft complaint at Sam’s Club, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the complaint on December 2 and spoke to the asset protection manager at the Watertown Sam’s Club, who informed officers that an employee allegedly made several falsified transactions over the past two years.
Clayton hunter charged with trespassing
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clayton man was arrested on trespassing charges in the town of Cape Vincent late last month, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Joseph C. Favret allegedly trespassed onto someone else’s property while hunting on November 26....
Manslaughter plea taken in Gouverneur murder case
Lashanna Charlton (left) will face up to 20 years in prison for the killing of her daughter Treyanna Summerville in Gouverneur more than two years ago. Charlton pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter after she allegedly hit her daughter with a hammer causing a wound that became infected and later led to death. See story here.
Have you seen this missing teen?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. Police say Isabella Kneier was last seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street on Sunday. She’s white, 16 years old, and has brown hair and eyes. Kneier is 4′...
