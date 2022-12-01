ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watertown veteran surprised with $50,000 smile makeover at no cost

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — For Edward Neville, it was just an ordinary Thursday, but little did he know his life was about to change forever when he walked into Upstate Oral Surgery in Watertown on November 17. Every year, as a kickoff to the holiday season, Upstate Oral Surgery...
northcountrynow.com

Canton brewery project gets boost

Renovation and construction work by Bertrand’s Construction, Ogdensburg, is underway at the proposed brewery in Canton. The Bent Beam will be opening at 41 West St. at the site of the former McCarthy’s Furniture Barn. St. Lawrence Suds, LLC, the brewery’s corporate name, has been awarded a $50,000 loan from the St. Lawrence County IDA. See story here. Submitted photo.
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country Resident accused of DWI in Champion, Troopers say

CHAMPION- A North Country resident is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Seth M. Thompson, 25, of Calcium, NY was arrested Sunday morning by the New York State Police (Carthage). Thompson is officially charged with one count each of aggravated DWI (per se-no prior) and DWI. According to Troopers, these...
wwnytv.com

Your Turn: feedback on bus monitor, Denny’s closure & parade changes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A bus monitor caught on video apparently manhandling Indian River students on a school bus was fired from his job and arrested. Here’s a sampling of the 600 comments you sent us:. That monitor was out of control and needs to be nowhere near...
informnny.com

Termination process begins for bus monitor who allegedly fought Indian River students

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — More details have been released following the incident on an Indian River Central School District-affiliated bus last week. Daniel Trahan, of Watertown, was arrested on December 2 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of second-degree harassment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
informnny.com

10th Mountain Band continues holiday concert tradition in the North Country

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 10th Mountain Division Band is gearing up for its holiday concert series titled “A North Country Christmas Carol: Simple Gifts.”. Set to play at locations across the North Country, the band will perform a 90-minute set with tunes from holiday classics, featuring a variety of genres including traditional orchestra, jazz, rock and roll and barbershop.
informnny.com

Fort Drum NCOs march on a mission to deliver a ‘Mountain of Toys’

FORT DRUM, N.Y. — More than 300 noncommissioned officers led a foot march across post on Dec. 5 with a mission to deliver a “Mountain of Toys.”. The annual Mountain of Toys campaign is a longstanding tradition at Fort Drum, organized through the Sergeants Major Association over the past 27 years to provide children with one more gift this holiday season.
wwnytv.com

Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night. The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years. It was followed by fireworks. People could be seen lined...
flackbroadcasting.com

Forestport home damaged in Friday afternoon blaze

ONEIDA COUNTY- A Friday afternoon blaze heavily damaged a Forestport home. Alarms sounded shortly before 2:00 p.m. as 9-1-1 dispatchers received witness reports of smoke and flames visible at 10610 Dustin Road. As calls kept coming in, it didn’t take long for emergency response to learn the structure was fully...
informnny.com

Watertown woman faces several charges following alleged $7K theft from Sam’s Club

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Watertown woman has been arrested following a theft complaint at Sam’s Club, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the complaint on December 2 and spoke to the asset protection manager at the Watertown Sam’s Club, who informed officers that an employee allegedly made several falsified transactions over the past two years.
informnny.com

Clayton hunter charged with trespassing

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clayton man was arrested on trespassing charges in the town of Cape Vincent late last month, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Joseph C. Favret allegedly trespassed onto someone else’s property while hunting on November 26....
northcountrynow.com

Manslaughter plea taken in Gouverneur murder case

Lashanna Charlton (left) will face up to 20 years in prison for the killing of her daughter Treyanna Summerville in Gouverneur more than two years ago. Charlton pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter after she allegedly hit her daughter with a hammer causing a wound that became infected and later led to death. See story here.
wwnytv.com

Have you seen this missing teen?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. Police say Isabella Kneier was last seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street on Sunday. She’s white, 16 years old, and has brown hair and eyes. Kneier is 4′...

