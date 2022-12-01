Read full article on original website
Bikes needed for annual Syracuse giveaway
Jan Maloff wants your bike. The Central New York Family Bicycle Giveaway Foundation is accepting bicycles from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through Dec. 15 at the State Fairgrounds, according to Maloff, the group’s founder. The bicycles will be given away starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec....
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
Mary Fox: Mom, nurse, volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood
Mary Fox, 1925-2022: Mom, nurse, parish volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. The very Irish eyes of Mary Fox smiled on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for...
Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location
Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
Park Street bridge near Destiny USA tears roof off of Amazon trailer (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse bridge was too much to handle for an Amazon tractor trailer Saturday after the trailer lost its roof. The tractor trailer was too big to pass through the Park Street railroad bridge near Destiny USA Saturday around 6:04 a.m., police said. But the driver...
‘It’s a Wonderful Binge’: How a jokester made a seriously fun movie in Syracuse
When Jordan VanDina calls himself “the most important filmmaker of our generation” on Twitter, it’s a good hint not to take to him too seriously. VanDina makes his feature-length directorial debut with American High’s first Christmas movie, “It’s a Wonderful Binge,” a sequel to 2020′s “The Binge,” and also wrote both scripts. The new comedy film is set in the near future where drugs and alcohol are banned except for one day a year, spoofing “The Purge” while adding nods to “Love Actually,” “The Santa Clause,” and “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the holiday classic that was partly inspired by the nearby town of Seneca Falls.
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
Don’t let frivolous lawsuits stop the Interstate 81 project (Editorial Board Opinion)
It’s no surprise that opponents of the Interstate 81 community grid plan would sue to stop it. The surprise is that state Supreme Court Judge Gerard J. Neri agreed to hear their shambolic case — and then compounded the error by halting all work on the$2.25 billion project until he rules sometime in the new year.
Judge lets DOT do paperwork, but not physical work, while I-81 lawsuit is pending
Syracuse, N.Y. – A state Supreme Court judge today modified his injunction halting work on the Interstate 81 project to allow state transportation officials to do paperwork necessary to award the first construction contract for the $2.25 billion project. But the order from Justice Gerard Neri still prohibits the...
Ithaca Mini Mart robbed at gunpoint; suspect arrested
Ithaca, N.Y. — A 40-year-old Ithaca man was arrested and sent to jail Monday night after police say he robbed the Ithaca Mini Mart at gunpoint. Sheng Ke was charged with second-degree robbery, a felony. Ithaca police responded to the store at 5:36 p.m. for a report of a...
Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City
Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
21-year-old airlifted to Syracuse hospital in critical condition after crash in front of her home
Bridgewater, N.Y. — A 21-year-old woman was critically injured after a crash in front of her home Monday afternoon, state police said. Emma A. Peduri was backing a 2015 Volkswagen out of her driveway at 729 state Route 8 in the Oneida County town of Bridgewater at 1:30 p.m. At the same time, Justin M. Benedict, 47, of Waterville, was driving a 2019 Hyundai south on state Route 8 past Peduri’s home, troopers said. The vehicles collided as Peduri pulled out of her driveway and into the path of the Hyundai, state police said.
Beer, BBQ and snow: ACC Network to air ‘3 Day Weekend’ show highlighting Syracuse
A travel show that offers viewers a look at the towns that are home to Atlantic Coast Conference sports teams is about to debut its feature on Syracuse. It will mention basketball, of course, but also showcase a heavy dose of beer, barbecue and snow. The ACC Network’s “3 Day...
District closes schools for funeral of long-time principal who died after he was hit by car in Clay
A Central New York school district closed its schools for a day this week because so many teachers and students wanted to attend a funeral for a principal who worked in the district for 33 years. Sean P. Gleason, 56, of Liverpool, died after he was hit by an SUV...
Syracuse standoff suspect accused of breaking into mom’s house, punching her, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say the suspect in this weekend’s standoff in the Skunk City neighborhood broke into his mother’s house and later fought with her and punched her before refusing to leave. Jarvis Washington’s mom had a full order of protection against him when he...
Photos: Inside the Nexus Center, Utica’s new $64M sports complex
The Nexus Center, a $64 million sports complex in downtown Utica, hosted its grand opening this week. It’s a 170,000-square-foot facility that will host ice hockey, box lacrosse, soccer and other field sports. There are three sheets of ice that can be converted to turf surfaces.
When the gyms turn quiet, how do Section III cheerleaders get crowds pumped up again?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- There are nights when everything falls into place for high school cheerleaders. The home team is winning. The gym is warm. The crowd is large and fired up. School spirit rolls like an avalanche.
Breanna Stewart comes home for basketball clinic, has advice for kids (86 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Breanna Stewart was back in town Sunday, hosting a basketball clinic for 300 boys and girls at North Syracuse Junior High. Stewart, a Cicero-North Syracuse graduate who grew up to become one of the best basketball players in the world, spent more than five hours instructing, challenging and speaking with kids from grades 4-12.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 1)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. Here are our favorite photos from Week 1 of the winter sports season:. Jamesville-DeWitt vs. Baldwinsville, girls basketball (Nov. 26)
CNY Inspirations: Honesty and growth comes with pain
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I struggled to pick a topic to share. However, I took this route as I am in the period of growth, discovering and redefining my life and purpose.
