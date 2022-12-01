ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bikes needed for annual Syracuse giveaway

Jan Maloff wants your bike. The Central New York Family Bicycle Giveaway Foundation is accepting bicycles from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through Dec. 15 at the State Fairgrounds, according to Maloff, the group’s founder. The bicycles will be given away starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec....
Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location

Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
‘It’s a Wonderful Binge’: How a jokester made a seriously fun movie in Syracuse

When Jordan VanDina calls himself “the most important filmmaker of our generation” on Twitter, it’s a good hint not to take to him too seriously. VanDina makes his feature-length directorial debut with American High’s first Christmas movie, “It’s a Wonderful Binge,” a sequel to 2020′s “The Binge,” and also wrote both scripts. The new comedy film is set in the near future where drugs and alcohol are banned except for one day a year, spoofing “The Purge” while adding nods to “Love Actually,” “The Santa Clause,” and “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the holiday classic that was partly inspired by the nearby town of Seneca Falls.
Ithaca Mini Mart robbed at gunpoint; suspect arrested

Ithaca, N.Y. — A 40-year-old Ithaca man was arrested and sent to jail Monday night after police say he robbed the Ithaca Mini Mart at gunpoint. Sheng Ke was charged with second-degree robbery, a felony. Ithaca police responded to the store at 5:36 p.m. for a report of a...
Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City

Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
21-year-old airlifted to Syracuse hospital in critical condition after crash in front of her home

Bridgewater, N.Y. — A 21-year-old woman was critically injured after a crash in front of her home Monday afternoon, state police said. Emma A. Peduri was backing a 2015 Volkswagen out of her driveway at 729 state Route 8 in the Oneida County town of Bridgewater at 1:30 p.m. At the same time, Justin M. Benedict, 47, of Waterville, was driving a 2019 Hyundai south on state Route 8 past Peduri’s home, troopers said. The vehicles collided as Peduri pulled out of her driveway and into the path of the Hyundai, state police said.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 1)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. Here are our favorite photos from Week 1 of the winter sports season:. Jamesville-DeWitt vs. Baldwinsville, girls basketball (Nov. 26)
CNY Inspirations: Honesty and growth comes with pain

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I struggled to pick a topic to share. However, I took this route as I am in the period of growth, discovering and redefining my life and purpose.
