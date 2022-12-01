Croatia vs Belgium live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group F match as Mertens misses great chance

Read full article on original website
Brazil vs. South Korea final score, result: Neymar and Richarlison shine to secure World Cup quarterfinal spot
Brazil made a gigantic statement in their quest for a sixth World Cup win with an artful 4-1 demolition of South Korea in the Round of 16. The Selecao are chasing a first World Cup trophy since Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho swept to glory in 2002 and their first-half display at Stadium 974 was worthy of being a part of that lineage.
Gregg Berhalter explains USA defeat to Netherlands in World Cup: Coach points to striker deficit after loss
The United States failed to make history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, displaying clear deficiencies that were exposed by No. 8-ranked Netherlands in the Round of 16. Head coach Gregg Berhalter, however, struck a positive chord after the match, recognizing the clear areas of weakness but also believing the team is set up well to compete on a global level over the next four years as they speed toward co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.
Is Neymar playing today in World Cup: When is Brazil star back from ankle injury?
Discussion of Neymar's fitness has dominated Brazil's World Cup campaign thus far. And that is perhaps no surprise given that Tite's men have not quite looked themselves since their No.10 limped off in their opening game against Serbia. That dominant win was followed up by a less convincing 1-0 victory...
Brazil World Cup dancing show: Neymar, Vinicius Jr, coach Tite celebrate goal flurry vs South Korea
Brazil came into the 2022 World Cup as the pre-tournament betting favorites, but started slow with a pair of sleepy victories over Serbia and Switzerland in the group stage before falling to Cameroon in the finale. While they maintained their status as the team thought most likely to emerge victorious...
Quarterfinals World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
We're approaching the business end of the 2022 World Cup schedule with the final eight teams that will be left standing after the conclusion of the Round of 16. The nations that reach the quarterfinals will all feel like they have a legitimate chance to reach the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. All eight teams at that point will be just three wins away from hoisting the World Cup trophy.
USA World Cup prize money breakdown: Here's how much USMNT has earned so far in Qatar
The United States wasn't content with just participating in the World Cup for the first time since 2014. A young American team had its sights set on advancing past the Group Stage and did just that. After hard-fought draws against Wales and England, Christian Pulisic helped send the U.S. through...
'I built my season on this' - Mbappe opens up on World Cup 'obsession' & insists he'll pay France fine
France star Kylian Mbappe says he is "obsessed" with the World Cup and is determined to lift the trophy for the second time in a row. Les Bleus star says he is "obsessed" WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe played a key role for France as they went through to the quarter-finals of the competition on Sunday when he scored two goals in their 3-1 win over Poland. The 23-year-old, who helped France to global success in 2018, has his heart set on going all the way again.
Japan's departure from 2022 World Cup against Croatia was brutal, but their time in Qatar was something to see
If we hadn't had the opportunity to witness their technically astute, precise brand of soccer, powered by an unrelenting belief they belonged on the field with established world powers, we might never have known Japan had visited the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They left nothing behind to remember them but...
Is the USA out of the World Cup 2022? USMNT eliminated in Round of 16 with loss to Netherlands
The U.S. men's national soccer team returned to the FIFA World Cup after failing to qualify in 2018, and a young squad had high hopes for a deep run in Qatar. That run ended in the knockout stage as the Americans lost 3-1 to the Netherlands, officially eliminating them from the tournament.
