Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Batista Says Rhea Ripley’s Shoulders Are ‘Bonkers’
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to establish herself as one of the top female Superstars in WWE. She is an imposing figure in the company, and it’s not hard to see why. In fact, even Batista is in awe of Rhea Ripley’s physique. The Eradicator is having...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Hardy Will Never Forget The Undertaker’s Reaction To Chris Benoit’s Death
Chris Benoit was one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He made his mark all over the world in various pro wrestling companies. Sadly, the tragic way his life ended soured any legacy he left in the ring. Even Matt Hardy recalled how The Undertaker reacted to his death, and he will never forget it.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Asked Cody Rhodes’ Permission Before Dusty Rhodes WarGames Tribute
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and has continuously improved himself in various ways over the years. The Prizefighter is always ready to fight and did exactly that during Survivor Series WarGames. He also paid tribute to Dusty Rhodes but made sure to get Cody’s permission beforehand.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns ‘Went Off’ On Kevin Owens After Survivor Series WarGames Slap
Roman Reigns led The Bloodline to a victory over Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes at the men’s WarGames match last Saturday. During the match, however, Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Needless to say, Roman Reigns was not happy about that at all.
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Segment Announced For AEW Dynamite This Week
Jon Moxley’s rivalry with Hangman Adam Page reached its boiling recently. After suffering a concussion in his World Title match against Jon Moxley that rendered him unable to complete the match, Adam Page made a surprise return last week on Dynamite to settle a score. The two men engaged...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Tried To Join TNA After WWE Exit
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He had two runs in WWE which saw him utterly dominate the competition. His first WWE exit was a controversial one, and it seems he wanted to join TNA after that exit. Brock...
ringsidenews.com
Complete Spoiler Lineup For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE has a lot of plans for SmackDown tonight, and we have the full spoilers on what fans should expect. If that first sentence didn’t give it away, this article is full of spoilers. Sean Sapp reported more spoilers for SmackDown tonight behind Fightful’s paywall. It appears that Sheamus...
ringsidenews.com
Bron Breakker Reveals How Scary It Was To Have Scott Steiner As His Uncle
Bron Breakker’s rise to the top of NXT was a quick one. Within just a year after debuting in NXT, Breakker won the brand’s top prize. Undoubtedly, Breakker just possesses the natural talent to be a wrestler. Many fans who may have missed Breakker’s dominance in NXT may not realize that he is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Wants A Roman Reigns Match In Front Of Real Fans
Kevin Owens is one of the most beloved Superstars in all of WWE, thanks to his excellent character work and dedication to the art. He faced off against numerous top stars in WWE, and that includes Roman Reigns. Owens is now determined to battle Reigns again, this time in front of real fans.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez is one of the toughest women on the WWE roster. She is the perfect combination of size, strength, and beauty. It’s clear that WWE management is keen on pushing her considering the impact she has already had on the main roster. It seems like WWE already planted the seeds for the push to take place.
ringsidenews.com
Cain Velasquez Receives Standing Ovation During AAA Event
Cain Velasquez has earned a lot of respect over his career, even after being charged after his recent situation. In contrast, Cain Velasquez recently received a standing ovation upon his comeback upon his release from prison. At the most recent AAA event in Phoenix, Arizona, Cain Velasquez made his return...
ringsidenews.com
Mickie James Is Putting Her Career On The Line At Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill
Mickie James knows she’s nearing the end of her illustrious career, but that won’t stop her from going down without putting up a fight. The former Impact Knockouts World Champion is putting her career on the line at the upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. Mickie James defeated...
ringsidenews.com
Tegan Nox Returns During WWE SmackDown
Tegan Nox couldn’t showcase her babyface potential due to constant injuries, and was released from her WWE contract. Tonight, Tegan Nox made her return to the Stamford-based promotion. Tegan Nox made her shocking return to WWE during SmackDown this week. The NXT alumna appeared in time to make the...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Scrapped Scarlett’s In-Ring Return For This Week
Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE back in August, after both of them were fired by the company last year. While Karrion Kross has been actively competing, Scarlett has yet to compete in a match. In fact, WWE even scrapped Scarlett’s in-ring return for this week. After this...
ringsidenews.com
Vince Russo Says WWE Needs To Pair Baron Corbin With An Attractive Woman On-Screen
Baron Corbin has been part of WWE for ten years now, and he made the most out of any role that was given to him. In fact, Corbin has gone through various changes over the years and remains relevant even now. While he is still finding his footing with his new character, Vince Russo already made a very bizarre suggestion for Corbin.
ringsidenews.com
Dexter Lumis Drops Big Tease For WWE NXT Return
Dexter Lumis was one of the highlights of NXT television for the past couple of years. He was released earlier this year and this needed up shocking fans. Thankfully, he came back to WWE a while ago and recently hinted at reuniting with Indi Hartwell. Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis’...
ringsidenews.com
Title Match Announced For Monday Night RAW Next Week
WWE Monday Night RAW will emanate from the Capitol One Arena in Washington DC on December 5. Since there are no Premium Live Events announced for the main roster in the month of December, the show will focus on building storylines for the Royal Rumble which will take place in January.
ringsidenews.com
Tegan Nox On Her Way Back To WWE
Tegan Nox was one of the more popular babyfaces during her stint in Triple H’s version of NXT. Unfortunately, multiple injuries hampered her career and led to Nox partying ways with the company. Now, she’s heading back to WWE. Sean Sapp reported from behind Fightful’s paywall that WWE...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On AEW’s Plan For MJF As World Champion
MJF became a huge star after working hard to establish himself in the pro wrestling world. He calls himself the Devil of AEW and fans certainly consider him as well. He is the AEW World Champion and AEW certainly has a lot of plans for MJF. As seen on this...
ringsidenews.com
Shane Taylor Makes AEW Debut During Rampage
Shane Taylor mowed through opponents during his run as the Ring of Honor World Television Champion. Tonight, the Master of Unprovoked Violence showed up in All Elite Wrestling. Shane Taylor made his AEW debut during Rampage this week. The former ROH World Television Champion interrupted Keith Lee’s backstage interview with...
Comments / 0