ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns ‘Went Off’ On Kevin Owens After Survivor Series WarGames Slap
Roman Reigns led The Bloodline to a victory over Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes at the men’s WarGames match last Saturday. During the match, however, Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Needless to say, Roman Reigns was not happy about that at all.
ringsidenews.com
Cain Velasquez Receives Standing Ovation During AAA Event
Cain Velasquez has earned a lot of respect over his career, even after being charged after his recent situation. In contrast, Cain Velasquez recently received a standing ovation upon his comeback upon his release from prison. At the most recent AAA event in Phoenix, Arizona, Cain Velasquez made his return...
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Allegedly Immediately Regretted Joining AEW
William Regal has given his entire life to the pro wrestling world and his love for the industry can never be denied. After being fired by WWE, he made his way to AEW and fans rejoiced about this fact. However, William Regal might have regretted joining AEW as well. As...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Writer Reveals Insane Rejected Pitch For The Undertaker’s ‘Lost Son’
The Undertaker is one of the most respected figures in professional wrestling history. His peers’ respect elevated him to the position of locker-room leader. Throughout his extraordinary 30-year career, his supporters were unaware that he has a secret ‘Lost Son.’ It has now been revealed who WWE considered for that role.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Has Officially Left AEW
William Regal shocked everyone when he showed up at AEW Revolution PPV. Soon after, he formed the Blackpool Combat Club with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. However, that storyline was short-lived as he turned on Moxley at AEW Full Gear, helping MJF win the AEW World Championship in the process.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Takes Brutal Shot At Young Ricky Starks Fan
MJF is one of All Elite Wrestling’s most hated villains, but some fans can’t help but love him. He has feuded with a number of prominent talents, including Darby Allin and CM Punk. On Twitter, MJF recently took a shot at Ricky Starks in brutal fashion. Ricky Stark’s...
ringsidenews.com
MJF’s Reign Of Terror Video Racks Up Massive Views In Two Days
MJF has been unstoppable these past few months. Ever since his return, he has knocked every segment out of the park. He has quickly become one of the most talked about people in the world of professional wrestling. MJF has now solidified himself as one of the best wrestlers in...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With William Regal’s WWE NXT Release
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world are always a topic of discussion for a good reason. Lord Regal was released from his WWE contract on January 5, 2022, which shocked numerous fans. In fact, even Triple H was unhappy with his release. William Regal made his AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Hates Everyone While Demanding Respect
Bayley has risen to become a pioneer for the women in wrestling today. The Role Model was a cornerstone in the Women’s Revolution movement that brought better opportunities for future generations. However, Bayley lost her temper on the entire WWE universe expressing her anger towards them and a certain weapon used in matches.
ringsidenews.com
Chelsea Green Fires Back At Troll Regarding Equal Pay Issue
Chelsea Green is rising to be one of the top female prospects in the wrestling business. The former Hot Mess is currently residing as a cornerstone for the IMPACT Knockouts division, while continuing to appear for other promotions as well. Recently, Green raised up the issue of equal pay between men and women in sports and decided to respond to one of many negative comments that came her way.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For December 2, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
