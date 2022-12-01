Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Gigi Dolin Gives A Seductive Gaze In Cheeky Black One-Piece Photo Drop
Gigi Dolin is certainly one of the brighter points of NXT 2.0’s women’s division as 1/3 of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne. She had previously honed her craft in the indies before making her way to NXT. When she isn’t wrestling, Dolin loves flaunting herself and she did so once again recently.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown was a solid one from top to bottom. Fans were clearly happy with what they got to see. That carried on after the cameras stopped rolling as well this week. The show saw Santos Escobar lose to Ricochet in the finals of...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Tried To Join TNA After WWE Exit
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He had two runs in WWE which saw him utterly dominate the competition. His first WWE exit was a controversial one, and it seems he wanted to join TNA after that exit. Brock...
ringsidenews.com
The Road Warriors Were Offered Money To Break The Brisco Brothers’ Legs
WWE has gone through a lot of changes over the past several decades, especially compared to how things were back in the 1980s. Back then, The Road Warriors were arguably the biggest tag team in the industry. In fact, they were allegedly offered money to break The Brisco Brothers’ legs.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Reveals Participants Of Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale
AEW is set to bring back the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale this Wednesday on their flagship show, and the first seven participants for the high-stakes matchup have been revealed. AEW announced that Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean, and Dalton Castle will compete...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wishes WWE Survivor Series Bloodline Angle Would Have Gone Down On SmackDown
Sami Zayn has turned everything he has been given into gold for well over 8 years now. Zayn’s incredible ability to make everything work has won him over with WWE higher-ups as well as fans. Be that as it may, Zayn also wished a particular segment with The Bloodline took place on WWE Smackdown.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Posts Unseen Photo Of Daughter Roux On Her 2nd Birthday
Becky Lynch is perhaps one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. From a pioneer that drove the revolution for the women to rising up as a top attraction, Becky has surely come a long way. Apart from her in-ring duties, she is also the proud mother of her baby girl Roux and recently dropped an unseen picture of both of them on her birthday.
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Spears WWE Producer Petey Williams During RAW
Bobby Lashley failed to capture the United States Championship at Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight, The Almighty inadvertently took out his frustrations on a WWE producer. Bobby Lashley confronted Seth Rollins during Raw tonight. The Almighty and The Monday Night Messiah came face-to-face weeks after their extremely physical matchup that also involved Austin Theory at Survivor Series.
ringsidenews.com
Lana Grinds Away In Sultry Dance Video
Lana was one of the more memorable things about WWE television before her release, as she had a decent feud with Nia Jax. She was eventually released due to her ridiculous WWE contract and things have truly changed for her since then. Lana also never forgets to flaunt herself as she did so once again recently.
ringsidenews.com
When William Regal Is Set To Make WWE Return
William Regal truly loves the professional world and has sacrificed a lot for the business. He made his way to AEW following his WWE release, but his stint with Tony Khan’s company was not a long one whatsoever. Now it seems Regal is WWE bound and will begin sooner than expected.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Transported To Local Hospital After Attack During WWE Raw
Matt Riddle has been trying to find a suitable replacement for Randy Orton ever since The Viper was taken out of action by The Bloodline. Unfortunately, The Original Bro himself got destroyed by Solo Sikoa tonight on WWE Raw. Matt Riddle brought in Kevin Owens as Elias’ replacement after The...
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why Scott Hall Never Became WCW World Champion
Scott Hall was one of the best big men in the world of professional wrestling back in the ’90s. Despite his massive frame, Scott Hall was able to hang with the smaller guys and proved to be quite agile in the ring. His iconic ladder match against Shawn Michaels is talked about to this day.
ringsidenews.com
Claudio Castagnoli Did Not Make The Cut For ‘AEW Fight Forever’ Launch Roster
AEW Fight Forever is one of the most-anticipated video games that wrestling fans are eager to get their hands on. Over the past few weeks, there has been video game footage that has leaked. Based on the leaked footage, the game looks stunning. One question that looms over the game...
ringsidenews.com
Scott Hall Made Sure He Was One Of WCW’s Top-Paid Talent With Genius Contract Clause
Scott Hall has been one of the best known names in the history of pro wrestling, and that grew even more when he, along with Kevin Nash, left WWE for WCW. The two then went on to form the New World Order with Hulk Hogan, and the rest is history. Hall also knew that pro wrestling was a business, and he had an amazing contract with Ted Turner’s company.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Allegedly Immediately Regretted Joining AEW
William Regal has given his entire life to the pro wrestling world and his love for the industry can never be denied. After being fired by WWE, he made his way to AEW and fans rejoiced about this fact. However, William Regal might have regretted joining AEW as well. As...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Says He Got Backstage Heat If Sami Zayn Did
Kevin Owens has worked hard to become one of the most dependable stars in all of WWE. He was a bonafide star in the indies, especially in Ring Of Honor and that carried over to his WWE career. Owens has forever been linked with Sami Zayn and he also seemingly got heat if Zayn got heat as well in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Wants To Do More In AEW
Vickie Guerrero’s first onscreen role in WWE came in the form of a heel general manager who was also dating Edge. Naturally, Vickie Guerrero quickly became one of the most hated women on the planet, and fans also hated her for her irritating voice as she exclaimed “Excuse Me!” at the top of her lungs.
ringsidenews.com
Top Dolla Thinks He Has Better Rap Flow Than John Cena & Max Caster
Top Dolla made his NXT debut in 2021 aligning himself with Hit Row. The group quickly became popular on NXT. Hit Row is known for spitting rhymes during segments. Even though their leader Swerve Scott is no longer with the company, their gimmick hasn’t changed since they returned to the WWE main roster after a short hiatus due to being released.
ringsidenews.com
Thunder Rosa Recording Her First Single
Thunder Rosa has had a wild past few months in AEW. She went from being out with an injury to having relinquished the AEW Women’s Championship because of it. Now apparently, during her recovery, she was able to try recording her own music. In a video post on her...
Comments / 0