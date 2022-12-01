Read full article on original website
FlyFeed, an international insect farming tech startup, recently announced the newest addition to its advisory board, Ahmed Hassan. The former general manager of several subsidiaries at Colgate-Palmolive joined the company in a personal capacity to help optimize product development to the needs of feed producers, including pet food companies, as well as build the customer network in this market and assist with company-wide scaling.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reporting that Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) prescription wet dog food in 13.4-ounce cans due to a labeling error. For a brief period on September 15, 2022, cans of a different complete and balanced adult dog food, Purina ONE True Instinct Tender Cuts In Gravy With Real Turkey & Venison wet dog food, were labeled as PPVD EN Low Fat in one of our factories. The mislabeled diet is safe to feed, but it is not the intended formula for dogs requiring a prescription PPVD EN Low Fat diet, who may have sensitivities to traditional diets or difficulty digesting fat.
