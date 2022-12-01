"Unlicensed cannabis retailers in New York City are selling products contaminated by E. coli, salmonella and lead, among other things, according to a new report commissioned by an organization representing the state’s existing medical operators.“We have the legal industry that is getting turned on in New York as we speak, with licenses awarded just 10 days ago,” said Ngiste Abebe, the president of New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association (NYMCIA). “Consumers need to understand and know how to identify local dispensaries and how to identify safe, tested, regulated products.”According to the report, which was commissioned by NYMCIA and supported by...

3 DAYS AGO