King Charles Gifts Himself A Prince Harry Snub For His Birthday
November 14 marked the birthday of King Charles III, reports CNN, and this year was his first birthday as the newly appointed monarch, following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. In honor of his special day, the 74-year-old was officially granted the role of Ranger of Windsor Great Park after his father, Prince Philip, who held the title for almost 70 years until his death in 2021 (per Daily Mail).
Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth
Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Prince William Reluctantly Says George, Charlotte, and Louis Are Reason He Drinks Lots of Tea
Prince William attributed his tea consumption to his and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, during a Nov. 24 visit to Cornwall.
Expert Claims Meghan Markle Just Made a Subtle Dig at the Royal Family
A royal expert points out how Meghan Markle's comment during her final Archetypes podcast might have been a dig at the royal family.
The Real Reason King Charles Invited Sarah Ferguson to Spend Christmas With the Royals After Decades-Long Feud
Find out why King Charles III has invited Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to the royals' Christmas dinner for the first time in 30 years.
Queen Consort Camilla Anxious at Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Presence? King Charles’ Wife Reportedly ‘Keen to Promote a Family Look’, Expert Claims
Queen Consort Camilla was by King Charles' side when he welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday. The king and queen consort were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton. The four senior royals showed a united front at the event. King Charles And Queen Consort Camilla Looked...
Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry
Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
King Charles Reportedly Has Someone Unexpected in Mind to Carry on Prince Philip’s Edinburgh Title
This royal will bypass Prince Edward for the role, who was long expected to be named Duke of Edinburgh upon his father’s death.
Meghan Markle wears regal emerald 'Queen' necklace representing ‘passion' and 'honesty’
Duchess Meghan appeared in a photo with her latest podcast guest, American poet Amanda Gorman, wearing a necklace with a special meaning
Punishments For The Person Who Threw Eggs At King Charles Has Royal Experts Amused
Queen Elizabeth, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, left big shoes for her son to fill — figuratively, of course since she wore a UK size 4 (U.S. size 6), per Express. Shortly after the queen's death, according to a survey by YouGov/Times, 63% of Britons surveyed thought he'd do a good job as king. However, doing a good job and being popular aren't always necessarily the same thing, and King Charles is already facing a number of challenges early in his reign.
Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award
The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth
Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
10 Everyday Rules Camilla Parker Bowles Has to Follow as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom
When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles became King and Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
Kate Middleton Was Ignored at a Birthday Party When No One Noticed Her, Royal Butler Recalls
Kate Middleton's one of the faces of the royal family and known everywhere she goes. But a former butler is revealing there was one affair where no one recognized her.
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Started a Shocking & Unexpected Friendship With This A-List Actor Weeks Before Her Death
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now we’ve seen some rather unexpected A-list best friends (and even more unexpected couples no one thought would happen), but this newly reported friendship is one of the most surprising we’ve ever heard about. It’s not just with one A-lister, but it’s an A-lister and a member of the British Royal Family. It seems the late Queen Elizabeth II had friends in so many high places, and apparently, Hollywood is no different. Any guesses? Trust us, you won’t get it. In...
Kate Middleton Enrages Critics by Re-Wearing $17,000 Bauble
The Princess of Wales debuted a new brooch on Remembrance Sunday, leading social-media users to vent frustration as Britain experiences a cost-of-living crisis.
Princess Diana Wasn’t the Only Woman Who King Charles Cheated on With Camilla Parker Bowles
If you thought Princess Diana was the only one of King Charles' exes who saw him and Camilla together, you're wrong. Another woman dumped him for that very reason.
King Charles Might Go Against His Parents’ Wishes and Bypass Younger Brother Prince Edward for Duke of Edinburgh Title
Edward has been expected to inherit the prestigious former title of his father, Prince Philip, for over 23 years.
Kate Middleton Just Wore an In-Stock Wedding Dress to a Royal Event—and It Has a Special Connection to Queen Elizabeth
Back in April 2011, Kate Middleton captivated the world when she sported her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress during her nuptials to Prince William. Fast-forward to today and the Princess of Wales is still wowing fans of the royal family with big day-inspired attire: She recently wore a bridal gown to a royal event.
