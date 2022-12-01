ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

T.J. Holmes Aggressively Teased His Wife About Giving Her 'Plenty Of Reasons' To Leave Before Alleged 'GMA' Affair

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fod0T_0jTpr2d400
mega

T.J. Holmes may have not-so-subtly hinted at his alleged affair with Good Morning America costar Amy Robach in a 10th anniversary post for his wife, Marilee Fiebig , more than two years ago.

"10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years,“ the skeptical Facebook tribute from March 2020 began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5AqT_0jTpr2d400
mega

“That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic ,” Holmes, 45, added. “I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine a** out the doooooooor.”

CAUGHT! 'GOOD MORNING AMERICA' COSTARS AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES' ALLEGED EXTRAMARITAL AFFAIR EXPOSED

The father-of-three continued to gush over the attorney, 44 — with whom he shares daughter Sabine , 9 — stating, “but instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed grace a patience that’s incomprehensible.”

Holmes also shares two children, Brianna and Jaden , with ex-wife Amy Ferson , whom he divorced in 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JcxIq_0jTpr2d400
mega

Following the post's debatable introduction, Holmes went on to admit he was "grateful" and "should consider himself lucky" that his wife even "spared another 10 minutes of her time," let alone 10 days, months and years.

Holmes and Robach hit headlines on Wednesday, November 30, after photos and reports claimed they had been involved in an alleged six-month extramarital affair.

Though neither the former CNN anchor nor Robach, 49 — who tied the knot with actor Andrew Shue , 55, in 2010 — has filed for a divorce from their respective partners, they have been spending a great deal of quality time together outside the office, as OK! previously reported.

AMY ROBACH & HUSBAND LISTED $5 MILLION NYC PAD JUST WEEKS AFTER HE ALLEGEDLY DISCOVERED HER AFFAIR WITH 'GMA' COSTAR

On November 13, the GMA stars were caught on camera enjoying a weekend trip at a cabin in upstate New York. At one point, images even showed Holmes with his hand on Robach's behind as she packed things into the trunk of a car. Other pictures portrayed the pair allegedly holding hands in an Uber, as they later enjoyed drinks and laughs in Times Square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JvowJ_0jTpr2d400
mega

"They were totally into each other. She was giggling at whatever he was saying, and they were looking at each other's phones," an eyewitness at the same Irish bar as the couple confessed to Daily Mail . "At one point she was kind of dancing in her chair to the music and laughing so hard she practically fell into his lap."

Neither Holmes nor Robach have commented on their reported affair.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'GMA' Co-Host Robin Roberts Confronted T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach About Relationship Rumors Prior To Secret Couple's Exposed Affair

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s Good Morning America co-host, Robin Roberts, allegedly confronted the secret couple years before their affair was exposed earlier this week, OK! has learned.The surprising development comes just days after Daily Mail first exposed Holmes and Robach’s months-long affair via a cache of photographs dating as far back as May of this year.But while the two GMA co-anchors’ illicit affair reportedly first began in March as the pair trained together for the New York City Half Marathon, Roberts allegedly confronted the pair about the affair rumors between the two as far back as 2017.According to one...
OK! Magazine

T.J. Holmes Had 'Inappropriate Moments' With 'GMA' Colleagues, Including 3-Year Affair With Producer Natasha Singh: Sources

A repeat offender! Before T.J. Holmes and Good Morning America costar Amy Robach's affair was exposed, the former allegedly had a secret tryst with 30-year-old Natasha Singh, one of the show's producers.According to an insider, Robach knew about the romance, so she's "unlikely to care or be surprised by any more kiss-and-tells coming to light." The first source claimed Robach, 49, has even helped her new beau, 45, cover up past "indiscretions," as he's had multiple "inappropriate moments" with a number of other colleagues.A second source spilled Holmes and Singh's fling began in 2016 and lasted for three years. It's...
OK! Magazine

T.J. Holmes Joked About Amy Robach's 'Purity' In Newly Resurfaced Clip Following Pair's Exposed Affair

Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes once awkwardly joked about Amy Robach’s “purity” in a clip that has resurfaced in the wake of the two morning show co-hosts’ exposed affair, OK! has learned.In the clip, which originated in May, Holmes said Robach looked “great” in the white dress she was wearing at the time before claiming his 49-year-old co-host “speaks purity.”“It does look a little bit like a wedding dress, but you know what? White is good all year ’round” Robach said after Holmes complimented her outfit.“It is and, look, if anybody speaks purity on this set, it’s this one,”...
OK! Magazine

'GMA' Star T.J. Holmes Under Fire For Supporting Will Smith After Alleged Affair With Amy Robach Is Revealed

Good Morning America star T.J. Holmes is under fire for supporting Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars — just one day after his affair with costar Amy Robach was revealed. "This was awful. It was ugly, it was embarrassing, it was confusing," Holmes said of the moment where Smith came on stage and hit Rock after he made a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith's lack of hair. (Jada suffers from apolecia.) “On a night where this entire production, the entire Oscar show was done for the first time by an all-Black producing team, here we are leading...
OK! Magazine

'GMA' Substitute Stephanie Ramos Brushes Off T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's Absence As Pair Are Placed On Hiatus

Just a few hours after it was revealed that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach wouldn't be on the air due to their affair making headlines, Stephanie Ramos, who is substituting for the duo, addressed their absence on the Monday, December 5, show. Holmes and Robach were both announced during the intro to Good Morning America 3, but Ramos went on to say that the duo "have the day off." She then continued on with the afternoon news. 'GMA' CO-HOST ROBIN ROBERTS CONFRONTED T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACH ABOUT RELATIONSHIP RUMORS PRIOR TO SECRET COUPLE'S EXPOSED AFFAIRAs OK! previously reported, Ramos...
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Wife Kate Middleton Are All Smiles After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Trailer

The bomb has been dropped — except Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn't seem more unfazed.The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles while strolling through Boston, Mass., as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary trailer buzzed through the media on Thursday, December 1.Upon arrival, the royal couple truly received the American experience, as they sat court-side at a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday, November 30.William and Kate's chemistry soared through the roof of TD Garden, with released photos showing the brunette beauty gripping her husband's thigh.PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW...
Us Weekly

Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Claps Back After Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Claims He Cheated: 'What The Hell'

Once a cheater, always a cheater? A dozen years after Jesse James was exposed for cheating on then-wife Sandra Bullock, the TV star is yet again being accused of infidelity — this time, by his pregnant spouse, Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James.On Wednesday, November 30, the former adult film star shared but deleted a few messages on her Instagram Story, posting a sonogram alongside the words, “Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant.""I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me," she continued. "He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself...
OK! Magazine

Actress Kirstie Alley Dead At 71 After Battle With Cancer Which Was 'Only Recently Discovered'

Actress Kirstie Alley has passed away at 71 years old after a battle with cancer, her children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed. On Monday, December 5, a statement was posted to her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead." The message continued, "As...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Sides With Prince William & Kate Middleton, Actor Is 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Antics, Source Claims

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly lost another person in their inner circle: Tom Cruise.According to Radar, the actor, 60, was put off by the pair's TV-tell all, which aired in March 2021, in addition to their desire to constantly be in the press. “Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. “He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."When Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first moved to the U.S., the...
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Relationship Was 'Widely Known' Among 'GMA' Staffers, Insider Claims: 'They Were Flirtatious'

Though Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship wasn't revealed to the public until this past week, it seems like people around the office knew what was going on. According to a TV insider, the pair's romance was "widely known" among many Good Morning America staffers. "There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," the insider said of Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45. "They were flirtatious."As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty and Holmes were spotted getting cozy on a weekend getaway, in addition to enjoying some drinks at a New York City bar. The new flames, who...
OK! Magazine

Inside Jon & Kate Gosselin's Family Feud: Abuse Claims, Broken Bonds & More

When Jon & Kate Plus 8 first premiered in 2007, viewers witnessed Jon Gosselin and wife Kate Gosselin's twins and set of sextuplets grow up before their eyes. Things were chaotic yet happy in the beginning, but the parents endured quite a few rough patches, and by 2009, they went their separate ways after a decade of marriage.Though the rambunctious brood continued to film, the drama quickly put a dark cloud over the series, and in 2010, TLC renamed the show Kate Plus 8.Filming ultimately ended in 2017, and though their daily lives may not be captured by the cameras...
OK! Magazine

John Travolta Gushes Over Late Pal Kirstie Alley Following Her Tragic Death: 'One Of The Most Special Relationships I've Ever Had'

In mourning: John Travolta couldn't help but say kind words about Kirstie Alley following her tragic death. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again," the actor, 68, captioned a throwback photo of the actress via Instagram. Of course, people sent well-wishes to the Grease star. One person wrote, "I’m so sorry buddy I know you loved her," while another added, "My heart is broken for you 💔. Too much loss in your life in such a short time. Look Who’s Talking is where my love...
OK! Magazine

Actress Kirstie Alley Became A Recluse Before Her Untimely Death, Source Spills

Kirstie Alley was pretty lonely prior to her untimely death, Radar reported. “She’s constantly bent out of shape, letting everything upset her, and making calls at all hours to complain about the people who’ve wronged her, real or imagined,” a source told the outlet.The insider revealed that the Cheers alum, who died after a battle with cancer, didn't have many people to rely on during her final years. “She has a housekeeper and a gardener who she communicates with — but other than that she doesn’t see much of anyone anymore,” said the source.“The fear is she’s having a midlife...
OK! Magazine

What Rumors? T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Laugh About Having A 'Great Week' Following Affair Allegations

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are laughing off their headline-making week. During the Friday, December 2, broadcast of the third hour of Good Morning America, the rumored lovebirds seemed to joke about the past few days, which saw their alleged extramarital affair being exposed to the public. “You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday," the former CNN star said to his rumored girlfriend and co-anchor, who jokingly asked if it really was too bad.'GMA' ANCHORS ROBIN ROBERTS & GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS 'FURIOUS' OVER AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES' 'MESSY' EXTRAMARITAL AFFAIR: SOURCEHolmes went on to sarcastically note that it had been...
OK! Magazine

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Removed From Air Amid 'Good Morning America' Affair Scandal

It seems Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and​​ Amy Robach may be temporarily leaving their posts on the long-running ABC morning program this week amid rumors surrounding the pair’s months-long extramarital affair. Reporters Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez are set to take over Holmes and Robach’s spots as GMA3 hosts as the network determines how to handle the unfolding scandal, sources close to a news outlet spilled. "There is massive confusion internally," an unnamed insider explained of the media giant’s frantic reaction, adding that in the meantime, ABC News president Kim Godwin “has taken them off the air while...
OK! Magazine

Sunny Hostin Under Fire After Fans Of 'The View' Accuse Her Of Using Too Much Filler

Fans of The View are calling out Sunny Hostin. On Friday, December 2, the legal analyst posed for a holiday-themed photo, shared to the show's official Instagram page, smiling alongside her fellow panelists at the Hot Topics table. However, social media users could not help but point out how different Hostin looked. "Sunny needs to chill on the Botox.... Looks like she's bleaching her skin also," one commentator alleged about the attorney.'THE VIEW' FANS LOSE IT AFTER WHOOPI GOLDBERG SLAMS 'IGNORANT AS HELL' POLITICIAN LIVE ON AIR "Sunny Hostin’s bad Botox has gotten to her brain." another user chimed in...
OK! Magazine

Kirstie Alley 'Was Never Afraid To Express Herself' Prior To Untimely Death, Source Reveals

Kirstie Alley knew how to speak her mind prior to her untimely death. Over the course of her 40-plus-year Hollywood career, she was candidly open about everything from her famous exes to her wild past to her issues with weight. “Kirstie has never been afraid to express herself,” an insider tells OK!. “It’s part of her appeal and is something she’s incapable of dialing back, even if she tried to.” When the Cheers alum launched a new podcast, she didn't hold back when it came to Scientology, the polarizing religion she’s been a member of since 1978. In previous tweets,...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

162K+
Followers
5K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy