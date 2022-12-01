T.J. Holmes Aggressively Teased His Wife About Giving Her 'Plenty Of Reasons' To Leave Before Alleged 'GMA' Affair

mega

T.J. Holmes may have not-so-subtly hinted at his alleged affair with Good Morning America costar Amy Robach in a 10th anniversary post for his wife, Marilee Fiebig , more than two years ago.

"10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years,“ the skeptical Facebook tribute from March 2020 began.

“That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic ,” Holmes, 45, added. “I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine a** out the doooooooor.”

The father-of-three continued to gush over the attorney, 44 — with whom he shares daughter Sabine , 9 — stating, “but instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed grace a patience that’s incomprehensible.”

Holmes also shares two children, Brianna and Jaden , with ex-wife Amy Ferson , whom he divorced in 2007.

Following the post's debatable introduction, Holmes went on to admit he was "grateful" and "should consider himself lucky" that his wife even "spared another 10 minutes of her time," let alone 10 days, months and years.

Holmes and Robach hit headlines on Wednesday, November 30, after photos and reports claimed they had been involved in an alleged six-month extramarital affair.

Though neither the former CNN anchor nor Robach, 49 — who tied the knot with actor Andrew Shue , 55, in 2010 — has filed for a divorce from their respective partners, they have been spending a great deal of quality time together outside the office, as OK! previously reported.

On November 13, the GMA stars were caught on camera enjoying a weekend trip at a cabin in upstate New York. At one point, images even showed Holmes with his hand on Robach's behind as she packed things into the trunk of a car. Other pictures portrayed the pair allegedly holding hands in an Uber, as they later enjoyed drinks and laughs in Times Square.

"They were totally into each other. She was giggling at whatever he was saying, and they were looking at each other's phones," an eyewitness at the same Irish bar as the couple confessed to Daily Mail . "At one point she was kind of dancing in her chair to the music and laughing so hard she practically fell into his lap."

Neither Holmes nor Robach have commented on their reported affair.