Virginia has recorded its first mpox death

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has recorded its first death from mpox, formerly known as monkeypox .

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said the patient who passed away was an adult in the Eastern Health Region of the state. Though they did not specify the locality, the Eastern Health Region includes places like the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, the Eastern Shore and Tidewater area.

“Our thoughts are with the decedent’s family at this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH. “Mpox is a serious disease, especially for those with weakened immune systems. If you have been exposed to mpox or have symptoms consistent with the disease, we urge you to seek medical consultation now.”

VDH said people should contact their healthcare provider if they have fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash.

People who are diagnosed with mpox should stay home and avoid close contact with others until the rash has fully resolved, the scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.

For most people, infection with mpox is painful, but not life-threatening, VDH said.

Mpox is a preventable disease that spreads from person to person through close contact. There are things everyone can do to help prevent the spread of mpox:

  • Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with someone with a new, unexplained rash.
  • Do not share cups, utensils, bedding or towels with someone who is sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer after contact with infected people or animals.
  • Wear a mask in situations where you may have lengthy or close face-to-face contact with people who may be infected.
  • Get vaccinated with the JYNNEOS mpox vaccine, if you are eligible.

VDH has the latest information available to the public at its mpox website . The site also includes information about cases and vaccines administered in Virginia.

The VDH call center is another source of information regarding mpox and vaccination and treatment options. You can call (877) VAX-IN-VA or (877) 829-4682. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with assistance in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages. TTY users may dial 7-1-1.

Wm S
4d ago

what the hell in MPOX now??? they renaming virus's left and right now???

Richard Blon
4d ago

next it'll be brontosaurus bumps

