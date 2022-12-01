San Diego County regular gas prices drop below $5 per gallon

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Things are looking up for San Diego County drivers as gas prices are going down.

“I actually spoke to my wife yesterday about it. I was like, 'How long has it been since you saw a three on the price?'’ said Luis Sandoval, who was gassing up at a Lemon Grove gas station.

“Usually, I get it at $70 or something like that ... I’m getting down to like $50 a gallon, I mean, to fill up my tank,” Negya Sulaman said.

While Regular gas might cost $3.99 here at one Lemon Grove gas station, AAA Southern California said $4.97 is the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in San Diego County as of Wednesday.

It is the first time the price has dipped below $5 a gallon March 3, 2022.

Some drivers like Michelle Fresquez and her husband are still willing to drive 15 minutes out of their way to find cheaper gas.

“We were over in this area last night and I said, 'Let’s check the gas price over here and we were like whoa, yeah!” Fresquez said.

AAA Southern California told ABC 10News this is around the time of year where drivers see a drop in gas prices but typically not this steep. A spokesperson for the agency said locally wholesale gas prices right now are at their lowest levels of this year. This could mean we’ll see even more price declines if that trend continues.

“It’s great for now. I hope that stays this way, but you never know with California,” Sulaman said.

Some drivers hope that comes into fruition.

“Hopefully it’ll come down a little bit more but I’m glad to see that it’s going down finally,” said Herbert Johnson, who was traveling to Temecula.

“We know the rough times we been through and I really looking forward to it,” Sandoval said.