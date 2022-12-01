Gainesville City Commissioners voted 4-1 on Thursday to change the method by which their salaries are calculated, nearly doubling their pay. The salaries will not be fixed, given population changes, but based upon the figures from this fiscal year, the change will increase city commissioner salaries from $37,000 to $71,000 and the mayor’s salary from $47,000 to $89,000, according to the ordinance. The change will cost the city about $290,000 to $403,000 per year.

