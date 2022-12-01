Read full article on original website
Related
wuft.org
Longboarding and skateboarding competition challenges competitors at Boulware Springs Park
Miami Ultraskate record-holder Neena Beena hosted a longboard and skateboard event Sunday at the Boulware Springs Park trailhead with “awesome prizes,” competitors said. The free seventh annual Briefcase Push Race challenged riders in a 10K race and 2-mile race on the Gainesville-Hawthorne State Trail, and a dizzy race, freestyle competition and best trick competition in the trailhead parking lot.
wuft.org
After a low turnout last year, Special Olympics Florida had over 400 athletes participate in the Race for Inclusion
After crossing the finish line with aching muscles and a rapid-beating heart, Chris Nikic knew he had proven himself yet again. The 23-year-old athlete with Down syndrome was the first Special Olympics Florida athlete to complete the second annual Race for Inclusion at Flavet Field Saturday. Special Olympics Florida collaborated...
wuft.org
This RTS driver tries to spread holiday joy — every day — via his bus header
For one Gainesville bus driver, it’s the holiday season year-round. January through December, Steven Sowders displays “happy holidays” on his bus header to celebrate a national holiday, big or small, every day. Sowders has worked for the Gainesville Regional Transit System for nearly eight years. For most...
wuft.org
A local cemetery in Cedar Key finds shocking discoveries about its history
CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Hurricanes are destructive forces of nature that take with it memories, valuables and for this Florida city, its history. The Cedar Key Historical Society started research on the Cedar Key Cemetery five years ago, where they found out that 30 unmarked graves were located there.
wuft.org
Gainesville bars receive unexpected boost from World Cup watchers
Casey Foran went to class from 10:40 to 12:35, then at 1:30, she headed over to The Swamp Restaurant to watch the United States take on Iran in the final game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage. She cheered for the US alongside 500 fellow UF students for the full 90-minute game.
wuft.org
Artwalk Gainesville creates a monthly sanctuary for both expression and community
As the 1980s came to a close, a group of Gainesville artists, armed with chalk, drew footprints that led from one downtown gallery to another. Their “artwalk” was contained and simple. After 30 years of wear and weather, the feet have washed away — but they would be...
wuft.org
A new Newberry Christmas tradition transforms its downtown into a gingerbread village
NEWBERRY, Fla. — The city of Newberry has worked tirelessly to put together its first annual Gingerbread Village holiday celebration. With the streets lined with Christmas lights, event goers enjoyed a vintage Christmas market, the Firehouse art gallery in downtown Newberry and free hot cocoa. The Newberry Gingerbread Village...
wuft.org
Police: Gainesville woman set girlfriend’s dog on fire out of spite
A Gainesville woman remains jailed Monday over allegations she doused gasoline on her girlfriend’s dog tied to a tree and set it on fire after they argued, court records showed. She sent a video of the dog burning out of spite to her girlfriend, police said. Tequila Quashea Atkins,...
wuft.org
Gainesville City Commissioners vote to nearly double their salaries
Gainesville City Commissioners voted 4-1 on Thursday to change the method by which their salaries are calculated, nearly doubling their pay. The salaries will not be fixed, given population changes, but based upon the figures from this fiscal year, the change will increase city commissioner salaries from $37,000 to $71,000 and the mayor’s salary from $47,000 to $89,000, according to the ordinance. The change will cost the city about $290,000 to $403,000 per year.
wuft.org
The future of the Thelma A. Boltin Center: a taxpayer’s burden or historic preservation?
The historic Thelma A. Boltin Center, a once bustling entertainment space for Gainesville residents, now lies silent as the building slowly succumbs to the trials of time. Located at 516 NE 2nd Ave. and built in 1943 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal initiative, the community center has a rich history, but it’s falling apart. Delayed renovation plans, pandemic shutdowns and out-of-date construction techniques have the city at odds over the future of the center.
Comments / 0