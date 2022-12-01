ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man arrested; allegedly stole floodlights from previous employer

By Rickenzie Johnikin
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuooo_0jTpq4V900

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 30, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Jason Laird for allegedly stealing four floodlights from his previous employer. According to a deputy, the victim advised four of his Rab FxLED 150T floodlights were missing from the business’s storage. The floodlights were worth $877.80 each, reports say.

The victim also advised Laird was an ex-employee of his business. According to the deputy, the victim saw a recent photo on Laird’s Facebook where he observed two floodlights mounted on Laird’s boat dock. As a result, the deputy approached Laird and advised him of his Miranda rights.

According to reports, Laird told the deputy he used one of the victim’s floodlights in the shop on the victim’s property. However, Laird denied having the fourth floodlight, reports say.

Laird was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center and booked for Felony Theft.

Comments / 1

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies catch West Monroe man allegedly shoplifting from Academy Sporting Goods; also arrested for drug offense

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover theft operation at Academy Sporting Goods in West Monroe, La. During the investigation, deputies observed a male subject walking toward the entrance with a piece of clothing in his […]
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman accused of assaulting mother over food stamp card

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – -On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Monroe Police were called to a residence on South 8th Street due to a domestic disturbance. Officers then spoke with the victim who advised that their daughter, 18-year-old Sha’meka Ronesha White, allegedly assaulted the victim because of […]
cenlanow.com

Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for second-degree murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The individuals pictured below have been declared wanted for second-degree murder in relation to an incident that occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on November 28, 2022. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two suspects, you are urged to contact...
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested for involvement in two fentanyl related deaths

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to two fentanyl overdoses that took place in the Monroe area. The overdoses resulted in the deaths of a Black male and White female, as well as the arrest of 47-year-old Jarrell Lee […]
KNOE TV8

NELA man accused of attempted second-degree murder of toddler

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested Quintarion Connor, 20, after a toddler was brought into Richardson Medical Center unresponsive. On Dec. 2, 2022, RPSO posted on Facebook that Connor had been arrested and accused of attempted second-degree murder. Officials say the two-year-old was...
KNOE TV8

Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department said that they responded to four overdose deaths spanning from Dec. 1-Dec. 3, 2022. Officers said in a Facebook post that they believe the deaths to be related to fentanyl, and detectives are working toward tracking down the source of the drugs.
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man arrested for numerous drug charges and hunting without a license

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 2, 2022, officers observed a man, 51-year-old Shawn Frost, hunting with a Ruger .357 revolver without a proper license. Officers watched Frost hunt until dark and eventually made contact with the subject and identified themselves as wildlife agents. After making contact with Frost, authorities saw a pipe and […]
MyArkLaMiss

Overnight shooting takes place in Tallulah; deputies investigating incident

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 4, 2022, the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that took place on Tampa Street in Tallulah, La. According to the Madison Journal, deputies confirmed the shooting and that no one was harmed during the incident on […]
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police investigating 4 Fentanyl-related deaths; warns public about the drug

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department announced they have responded to approximately four Fentanyl-related deaths in the span of 72 hours. Detectives are currently investigating the source of the drug. The use of illegal drugs is against the law. Any person found in possession of illegal substances will […]
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested; allegedly assaulted deputy during arrest

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a male walking in the middle of Morton Street in Monroe, La. After deputies came to a stop to avoid hitting the male, they advised him of his violation. According to deputies, […]
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man arrested; allegedly purchased stolen truck for $175, reports say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 1, 2022, at 1:46 AM, a West Monroe police officer observed a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which was listed as stolen on the license plate reader. The officer confirmed that the vehicle was stolen through a dispatch. According to […]
KTLO

Bail is set for ex-counselor in selling alcohol to minors

EL DORADO — Bail was set at $3,000 on Friday for a former El Dorado school guidance counselor accused of selling alcohol to minors and providing them with tobacco. Megan B. Wilson, 38, who worked at Barton Junior High School, was arrested pursuant to a warrant Thursday on charges of knowingly selling alcohol to a minor, first-degree; providing minors with tobacco products; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman accused of giving inmate narcotics while at Ouachita Parish Courthouse

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Black female approaching an inmate in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to deputies, the woman then allegedly handed a small package to the inmate who dropped the package when […]
KSLA

2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop men accused of stealing catalytic converters in West Monroe; arrested

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a closed automotive business located on Cryer Street in West Monroe, La. due to suspicious activity. Prior to officers’ arrival at the scene, the caller advised them that they witnessed […]
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man leads deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car, authorities confirm

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputy received an alert of a possible stolen license tag on a vehicle. Ouachita Parish Sherrif’s Office confirmed the tag was stolen out of Irving, Texas, reports say. According to the deputies, the alleged […]
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy