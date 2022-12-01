What Smart Ecosystem To Choose: Amazon Alexa Or Google Home?

To say the least, selecting a smart home system can be intimidating. By choosing from all the available options (whether it’s a smart speaker or a smart display), you’re firmly committing to a single ecosystem.

You might only need the ability to ask for routine weather updates and set timers, or you might want more sophisticated capabilities like managing your home security or changing lighting. But how can you get all your technology to communicate with one another and obey your voice commands? That’s where the leading smart home platforms, such as Alexa from Amazon and Home from Google, come in. With these, you can use an app on your phone or tablet to use your voice to manage internet-connected smart plugs and appliances, and you can give them spoken commands.

This is why to help you in the decision process, we put the two largest smart home providers (Google and Amazon) against one another in a head-to-head analysis to determine which way you should go:

Main differences

While Google can’t follow your Amazon orders, Alexa devices can distinguish when you’re irritated and, if everyone is asleep, can whisper its responses without you telling them to be silent. Google, meanwhile, can handle several demands in a single statement thanks to its improved natural language understanding. For instance, you don’t need to give separate commands to turn on a plug and set an alarm.

While it is possible to physically house both Google and Alexa speakers together, we believe that would cause more trouble than it would be worth. It would be great if you choose your favorite and kept everything connected to that one platform. You’ll feel like you’re living in a sci-fi movie once you’ve scattered a few smart speakers across your home.

Smart Displays:

The user experience with Google’s smart displays is great, especially considering how many video streaming providers they offer. When the screen is not in use, you can choose to display curated images from Google Earth and artwork. In addition, you can use photos from your Google Photos library.

Alexa’s superior performance with music services (thanks to Amazon music) didn’t convert into a comparable performance for video services on smart displays. Although Alexa has similar capabilities, Google’s smart displays seem to be a more user-friendly solution. But what Alexa has over Google is that every smart display model comes with a camera for video calls.

Do you plan to watch series and movies on the device? Choose Google. If you prioritize video calls, then Alexa is the one for you.

Speakers:

Most internet reviewers apply the criteria established by Amazon’s Echo smart speakers to evaluate all other smart speakers. This is just a signal of the superior audio performance which comes at a cost that is less expensive than the best-in-class wireless speakers like Sonos .

While Amazon seems willing to test as many Echo smart speakers as possible, Google focuses on perfecting a select number of products for niche applications. In other words, Google offers fewer smart speakers than Amazon but although they can compete with Echo speakers in terms of app compatibility, the speakers fall short overall in terms of audio quality.

Language and region compatibility:

As Google integrates the powerful Google Translate engine it offers basically every language available on its platform which is superior to what Amazon can offer on its devices.

At the same time, whether you’re thinking of moving to a different continent or region and wonder if your devices will work in another country, both Amazon and Google have practically deployed access to all their services from any part of the world.

In the case of Amazon, they acquired Souq, an Arabic online retailer to enter the market in this region. Until this acquisition, they had to ship items all the way from the United States, but now they’ll be able to offer more than 30 million items available on Souq while at the same time being able to offer their smart devices for every Arabic home.