Two men arrested in connection to home invasion in Amherst in October
Amherst police announced two men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion-style robbery/burglary that occurred in October.
33-year-old Mark Shadle of Kenmore and 36-year-old Jason Evans of Buffalo were arrested Wednesday and charged with the following:
- Two counts of first-degree burglary
- First-degree assault
- Two counts of first-degree robbery
- Third-degree grand larceny
- Third-degree conspiracy
- First-degree unlawful imprisonment
- Second-degree menacing
Police said the incident occurred on October 28 on Bucyrus Avenue in the Town of Amherst.
