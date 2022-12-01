Read full article on original website
Ohio State Has A Second Lease on Life, J.J. McCarthy Wants A Rematch of The Game in the CFP and Nick Saban's Lobbying Didn't Work
The World Famous Ohio State Buckeyes will be one of four teams in college football with a chance to win the national championship this season. We all had that after the football game that was played on Nov. 26, right?. Right?. Let's have a good Monday, shall we?. “A SECOND...
Ohio State Women's Basketball Moves Up to No. 3 in the Week 5 Release of the AP Top 25 Poll
Ohio State women's basketball has been a force to be reckoned with this season, leading the team to continue climbing the rankings week to week. On Monday, the Buckeyes checked in at No. 3 in the AP Poll – 11 spots above where head coach Kevin McGuff's squad began the year as the No. 14-ranked team in America. Ohio State falls behind defending national champion South Carolina and 2022 Final Four participant Stanford in the poll, while Indiana and Notre Dame round out the top-five spots.
Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State's Big Ten Opener Against Rutgers
Big Ten basketball season is upon us. The Buckeyes open their conference slate at home against the Scarlet Knights on Thursday, and while Ohio State has already faced two of KenPom's top 20 defenses in the country this season, Rutgers ranks even higher (No. 6). “I think they’re one of...
2024 Wide Receiver Elijah Moore Views Ohio State As a Dream School, Says the Buckeyes Are Near the Top of His List After Receiving an Offer on His Visit
Elijah Moore has always considered Ohio State to be a dream school. Although the three-star 2024 wide receiver grew up in Maryland, the two college football teams Moore planned his Saturdays around watching were the Buckeyes and LSU. In particular, he wanted to watch Ohio State’s wide receivers play and focus on the Tigers’ defensive backs. He has vivid memories of watching past OSU teams, recalling watching Ezekiel Elliott, Braxton Miller and Michael Thomas when they donned the scarlet and gray.
Ohio State Safety Jaylen Johnson Enters Transfer Portal
The transfer portal officially opened Monday, and Jaylen Johnson is Ohio State’s first entrant. A redshirt freshman safety who did not play in any games in his two seasons with the Buckeyes, Johnson entered the portal on Monday morning, the first day of the transfer portal’s new entry window that will allow players to enter the portal for the next 45 days, according to multiple reports.
Ohio State Stays At No. 25 in the AP Poll After Splitting Games Against Duke and St. Francis
Ohio State is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week. After splitting games against then-No. 17 Duke and St. Francis over the past week, Ohio State remains at No. 25 in the AP poll. The Buckeyes lost at Duke, 81-72, on Wednesday, but bounced back to beat St. Francis by 37 points over the weekend.
Five Ohio State Freshmen Who Flashed During the 2022 Regular Season
In recent years, Ohio State has benefited from a multitude of talented freshmen seeing early playing time and making their mark on the team as pups. Players like Denzel Burke, J.K. Dobbins, TreVeyon Henderson, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson all made their mark immediately in their first years as Buckeyes.
Ryan Day Says There's “Unbelievable Excitement” At Ohio State After Earning College Football Playoff Berth:
Things seemed bleak for the Buckeyes at this point last week. That’s all changed. Despite closing the regular season with a loss to Michigan that cost Ohio State a chance to win the Big Ten title, it still earned a College Football Playoff spot Sunday, renewing the Buckeyes’ hopes of winning the national championship. It won’t be an easy path, given Ohio State must face the defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Georgia in a CFP semifinal matchup at the end of the month, but all Ryan Day and company wanted was a chance.
Ohio State Notches Fourth Straight Home Blowout in 96-59 Win Over St. Francis
Entering the weekend, every Ohio State home game this season had ended with a Buckeye win of at least 20 points. That didn’t change on Saturday. In its first contest at the Schott since Nov. 16, No. 25 Ohio State treated fans in Columbus to a fourth blowout victory over a mid-major opponent as it ran laps around St. Francis in the second half to finish with a 96-59 win.
Ohio State Hosts St. Francis For First Home Game in 17 Days
For the past two-and-a-half weeks, Ohio State has been all over the country. Literally. St. Francis (2-6) Schottenstein Center 12 p.m. BTN. The Buckeyes played three games in Maui before a road trip to Durham, North Carolina, on Wednesday, and they’ve taken some lumps along their travels. Ohio State suffered its first two losses of the season in the past four games, albeit both to top-20 teams, and hasn’t played at the Schottenstein Center in a full 17 days.
Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart Shares Initial Thoughts on the Bulldogs’ Matchup With Ohio State in the CFP:
With the matchup between Ohio State and Georgia in the College Football Playoff set, Kirby Smart shared his thoughts on the Buckeyes on Sunday. The Georgia head coach was interviewed by ESPN's CFP selection show hosts Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway, among others, and said a talented Buckeye team awaits the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. He also expects Ryan Day to have his players ready for a four-quarter battle in Atlanta.
Ohio State Earns Fifth College Playoff Berth in Nine Years, Will Have Most CFP Experience in 2022 Field
The Buckeyes have a shot to win it all, again. Ohio State earned its fifth College Football Playoff berth Sunday as the selection committee slotted the scarlet and gray in at No. 4 with a semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia set for Dec. 31. Its fifth CFP appearance in...
Ryan Day Says CFP Berth is "Unbelievable Chance" For OSU, Thinks A National Championship Rematch Against Michigan Would Be "Historic"
Ohio State earned the No. 4 ranking in Sunday's College Football Playoff rankings, and will now prepare to play the No. 1 team in the country at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 31. At a press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Ryan Day addressed the Buckeyes'...
College Football Playoff Selection Committee Thought TCU’s “Body of Work” Was Better Than Ohio State
According to College Football Playoff selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan, there was no effort to avoid an Ohio State/Michigan rematch in the CFP semifinals. Corrigan said there was no discussion among committee members about trying to avoid pitting the Buckeyes and Wolverines against each other, but that the committee felt TCU deserved to be ranked ahead of Ohio State, giving the Horned Frogs the No. 3 seed and the Buckeyes the No. 4 seed in this year’s CFP.
Ohio State Took “A Hard Look in the Mirror” Following Michigan Loss, Then Turned Page to Preparing for College Football Playoff
Ohio State didn’t get here the way it wanted to get here, but the Buckeyes are in the place they had hoped they’d be right now all along. After a tense week of uncertainty following a loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale that kept the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship Game, Ohio State got confirmation that it would still have an opportunity to compete for a national championship on Sunday when the Buckeyes received the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Chris Holtmann, Felix Okpara And Tanner Holden Review Blowout Win Over St. Francis
Ohio State went to halftime only up eight on St. Francis Saturday. By the final buzzer, the Buckeyes extended that lead to 37. Ohio State outscored the Red Flash 52-23 in the second half and held SFU to 26.7% shooting in the final 20 minutes to close the contest with a 96-59 win.
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
Alabama over Ohio State for a College Football Playoff spot? There should be no debate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reasonable people can debate whether Ohio State football deserves to move past USC into the College Football Playoff field when the Buckeyes were idle and the Trojans were exposed to another loss this wekeend. But let’s stop any debate about whether two-loss Alabama should jump past...
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
