Ohio State Women's Basketball Moves Up to No. 3 in the Week 5 Release of the AP Top 25 Poll

Ohio State women's basketball has been a force to be reckoned with this season, leading the team to continue climbing the rankings week to week. On Monday, the Buckeyes checked in at No. 3 in the AP Poll – 11 spots above where head coach Kevin McGuff's squad began the year as the No. 14-ranked team in America. Ohio State falls behind defending national champion South Carolina and 2022 Final Four participant Stanford in the poll, while Indiana and Notre Dame round out the top-five spots.
Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State's Big Ten Opener Against Rutgers

Big Ten basketball season is upon us. The Buckeyes open their conference slate at home against the Scarlet Knights on Thursday, and while Ohio State has already faced two of KenPom's top 20 defenses in the country this season, Rutgers ranks even higher (No. 6). “I think they’re one of...
2024 Wide Receiver Elijah Moore Views Ohio State As a Dream School, Says the Buckeyes Are Near the Top of His List After Receiving an Offer on His Visit

Elijah Moore has always considered Ohio State to be a dream school. Although the three-star 2024 wide receiver grew up in Maryland, the two college football teams Moore planned his Saturdays around watching were the Buckeyes and LSU. In particular, he wanted to watch Ohio State’s wide receivers play and focus on the Tigers’ defensive backs. He has vivid memories of watching past OSU teams, recalling watching Ezekiel Elliott, Braxton Miller and Michael Thomas when they donned the scarlet and gray.
Ohio State Safety Jaylen Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

The transfer portal officially opened Monday, and Jaylen Johnson is Ohio State’s first entrant. A redshirt freshman safety who did not play in any games in his two seasons with the Buckeyes, Johnson entered the portal on Monday morning, the first day of the transfer portal’s new entry window that will allow players to enter the portal for the next 45 days, according to multiple reports.
Five Ohio State Freshmen Who Flashed During the 2022 Regular Season

In recent years, Ohio State has benefited from a multitude of talented freshmen seeing early playing time and making their mark on the team as pups. Players like Denzel Burke, J.K. Dobbins, TreVeyon Henderson, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson all made their mark immediately in their first years as Buckeyes.
Ryan Day Says There's “Unbelievable Excitement” At Ohio State After Earning College Football Playoff Berth:

Things seemed bleak for the Buckeyes at this point last week. That’s all changed. Despite closing the regular season with a loss to Michigan that cost Ohio State a chance to win the Big Ten title, it still earned a College Football Playoff spot Sunday, renewing the Buckeyes’ hopes of winning the national championship. It won’t be an easy path, given Ohio State must face the defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Georgia in a CFP semifinal matchup at the end of the month, but all Ryan Day and company wanted was a chance.
Ohio State Notches Fourth Straight Home Blowout in 96-59 Win Over St. Francis

Entering the weekend, every Ohio State home game this season had ended with a Buckeye win of at least 20 points. That didn’t change on Saturday. In its first contest at the Schott since Nov. 16, No. 25 Ohio State treated fans in Columbus to a fourth blowout victory over a mid-major opponent as it ran laps around St. Francis in the second half to finish with a 96-59 win.
Ohio State Hosts St. Francis For First Home Game in 17 Days

For the past two-and-a-half weeks, Ohio State has been all over the country. Literally. St. Francis (2-6) Schottenstein Center 12 p.m. BTN. The Buckeyes played three games in Maui before a road trip to Durham, North Carolina, on Wednesday, and they’ve taken some lumps along their travels. Ohio State suffered its first two losses of the season in the past four games, albeit both to top-20 teams, and hasn’t played at the Schottenstein Center in a full 17 days.
Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart Shares Initial Thoughts on the Bulldogs’ Matchup With Ohio State in the CFP:

With the matchup between Ohio State and Georgia in the College Football Playoff set, Kirby Smart shared his thoughts on the Buckeyes on Sunday. The Georgia head coach was interviewed by ESPN's CFP selection show hosts Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway, among others, and said a talented Buckeye team awaits the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. He also expects Ryan Day to have his players ready for a four-quarter battle in Atlanta.
College Football Playoff Selection Committee Thought TCU’s “Body of Work” Was Better Than Ohio State

According to College Football Playoff selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan, there was no effort to avoid an Ohio State/Michigan rematch in the CFP semifinals. Corrigan said there was no discussion among committee members about trying to avoid pitting the Buckeyes and Wolverines against each other, but that the committee felt TCU deserved to be ranked ahead of Ohio State, giving the Horned Frogs the No. 3 seed and the Buckeyes the No. 4 seed in this year’s CFP.
Ohio State Took “A Hard Look in the Mirror” Following Michigan Loss, Then Turned Page to Preparing for College Football Playoff

Ohio State didn’t get here the way it wanted to get here, but the Buckeyes are in the place they had hoped they’d be right now all along. After a tense week of uncertainty following a loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale that kept the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship Game, Ohio State got confirmation that it would still have an opportunity to compete for a national championship on Sunday when the Buckeyes received the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff.
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]

