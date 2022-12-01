Woman in critical condition after overnight fire rips through Odenton townhome

A 67-year-old woman is in critical condition after an overnight fire ripped through a set of townhomes in Odenton.

It happened just before 2:30am in the 200 block of St. Michaels Circle.

Crews arrived to find a home fully engulfed in flames. Residents inside were able to escape the burning home, however one woman lost consciousness.

She was taken to Bayview Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Windy conditions contributed to the fire spreading to two neighboring homes, prompting a second alarm to be called.

While firefighters gained control of the blaze within an hour, it was not before extensive damage was caused leaving several people displaced

An investigation is underway to determine how the fire started.