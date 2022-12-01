ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman in critical condition after overnight fire rips through Odenton townhome

By Ryan Dickstein
 4 days ago
A 67-year-old woman is in critical condition after an overnight fire ripped through a set of townhomes in Odenton.

It happened just before 2:30am in the 200 block of St. Michaels Circle.

Crews arrived to find a home fully engulfed in flames. Residents inside were able to escape the burning home, however one woman lost consciousness.

She was taken to Bayview Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Windy conditions contributed to the fire spreading to two neighboring homes, prompting a second alarm to be called.

While firefighters gained control of the blaze within an hour, it was not before extensive damage was caused leaving several people displaced

An investigation is underway to determine how the fire started.

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Investigation is underway after a building fire left 1 man dead, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a man died in a building fire in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers responded to an alarm of a fire follow-up around 11:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Lexington Street. Once...
Nottingham MD

Man robbed at gunpoint in Rosedale, vehicle stolen while warming up in Hillendale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 28 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, an individual entered a gated construction site in the 11500-block of Pocomoke Court in Middle River (21220), breaking into a storage container and trailer. The locks securing both were stolen as well as a generator and saw.
Shore News Network

19-year-old woman shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed at a Woodmont Avenue apartment complex early Sunday morning. The Baltimore police department said multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired were received shortly after 3 am. Police responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. Upon their arrival. they located a 19-year-old female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. First responders treated the woman at the scene before she was transported to a nearby hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later, despite best efforts to save her life. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no The post 19-year-old woman shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com

19-year-old woman dead from overnight shooting in Northeast Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 19-year-old woman died in a Northeast Baltimore shooting late Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. Once officers arrived to the scene, they found the 19-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
WUSA9

3-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash; 6 others injured

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A toddler was killed and six other people were injured in a multi-car crash that began when a tanker truck rear ended a car. Around 6:14 a.m. on Friday, Howard County Police officers responded to a crash involving four vehicles on Route 29. The driver of a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker was driving north on Route 29, near the ramp for Route 40, when they crashed into the back of 2002 Honda Odyssey.
CBS Baltimore

Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.The deadly collision happened in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard a few minutes after 2 p.m., police said.That's when officers began receiving reports that a pedestrian had been injured in a vehicular collision, according to authorities.Investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle appeared to lose control of it before striking the woman.Medics attempted to save her life but she did not survive her injuries, police said.She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.The driver who...
WBAL Radio

3-year-old dies, 6 others injured in Ellicott City crash

Howard County police said they are investigating a vehicle crash in Ellicott City that killed a 3-year-old and injured six others. Officers said that the crash happened just before 6:15 p.m. along Route 29 near Route 40. Police said a tanker truck was traveling northbound when it rear-ended a 2002...
Bay Net

Four Flown Out After Vehicle Strikes Tree In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. –  On December 1, at approximately 7:36 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Poplar Hill Road in the area of Peters Church Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway and struck a tree. Two...
Wbaltv.com

Family, friends concerned about missing man last seen mid-November

The B&O Railroad Museum is asking for help in finding a former employee who is missing. They said they were so fond of him they wanted to do whatever they could to help the family. Workers at the B&O Railroad Museum want to know what happened to Darian Boone, 28,...
foxbaltimore.com

East Baltimore shooting of 15-year-old boy under investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The non-fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy is under investigation in East Baltimore. According to police, just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 700 North Caroline Street for reports of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 15-year-old boy with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot...
