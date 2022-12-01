Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones reveals ridiculous reason why Ezekiel Elliott was disciplined
Ezekiel Elliott was not the starting running back when the Dallas Cowboys took the field Sunday night vs. the Colts. Here’s why he didn’t get the call. Entering Sunday night’s prime time clash with the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had played in 97 regular-season contests and started each one of them. And he was the club’s starter in four postseason games as well.
Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Pros and cons of 49ers signing Baker Mayfield to save their season
The Carolina Panthers releasing Baker Mayfield could save the San Francisco 49ers’ season. With Baker Mayfield being released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, this leaves open an intriguing possibility for the NFC-contending San Francisco 49ers to put in a claim. While San Francisco improved to 8-4 on the...
What will Cowboys depth chart look like if Odell Beckham Jr. signs?
If the Dallas Cowboys were to sign free agent Odell Beckham Jr., here’s what their depth chart would look like. Odell Beckham Jr. could be very close to making a decision as to who to sign with for this season and beyond. After being cleared to play following a torn ACL in Super Bowl 56, Beckham went on visits with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week. On Monday, he began a two-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys.
This stat shows Russell Wilson’s Broncos are achieving the impossibly bad
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has yet to do what the Broncos have expected him to do this season, and it’s historically bad. There’s no secret that Russell Wilson has been playing extremely badly for the Denver Broncos this season. Denver has struggled to lock down a reliable quarterback since Peyton Manning retired in 2016, and Wilson seemed like a pretty promising signing until he proved to be far from it.
Nick Saban responds to Alabama being left out of College Football Playoff
The Alabama Crimson Tide had hoped the committee would push them into the College Football Playoff after USC and TCU’s losses. But Nick Saban was left out. Whenever the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered its second loss of the season to LSU after having gone down to Tennessee earlier in the year, it seemed as if the College Football Playoff hopes of Nick Saban’s team were circling the drain. The CFP selection committee disagreed.
Quick Six: Hornets’ games this week, Baker released, Spencer Rattlers’ future & more
Regarding quarterbacks, we discuss if Gamecock QB Spencer Rattler should enter the NFL Draft.
Ravens vs. Steelers Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 14 (Pickett is Coming Along and Tomlin Keeps Winning)
I’ve made fun of Mike Tomlin’s record of never having a losing season as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he might do it again. After a 2-6 start, the Steelers are 5-7 and winners of two-straight. They’re already through the hardest part of their schedule and now, the Baltimore Ravens might not have their quarterback for at least one of their two upcoming matchups. Baltimore is 8-4 after a last second touchdown by Tyler Huntley to beat Denver 10-9 last week, but they’re vulnerable as long as Lamar Jackson is out.
Watch Tom Brady scream at teammates after getting owned by the Saints, again (Video)
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was caught on the sideline screaming at teammates after the Saints stopped Tampa Bay in their tracks again. Think Tom Brady is happy about the prospect of losing to the Saints and falling to 5-7 in 2022? Video of the Bucs sideline during Monday Night Football says it all.
Bet Seahawks to Snatch Up NFC West Title Away From 49ers with Jimmy Garoppolo Out
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith caught the attention of NFL fans and bettors as early as Week 1, throwing for two touchdowns on 23-28 passing in Seattle's upset home victory over the Denver Broncos in Russell Wilson's return to Lumen Field. During his postgame interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters, Smith...
3 best transfer destinations for Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei
Former five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal after three seasons at Clemson. Perhaps a change of scenery will do Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei a world of good?. The former five-star quarterback from Bellflower, California committed to play for Dabo Swinney across the country. While he was tabbed...
Did Odell Beckham Jr. give a major hint at Cowboys signing while out with potential teammates?
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may or may not have dropped a major hint about potentially signing with Dallas Cowboys during visit. The Dallas Cowboys‘ interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is no secret. The team and its players have been very public in expressing how much they want Beckham to join them as they make a push for a potential Super Bowl run this year. The team had their chance on Monday, Dec. 5, as they hosted Beckham for a two-day visit.
Should Jalen Hurts be the NFL MVP favorite over Patrick Mahomes?
After another big game, should Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts be considered the frontrunner over Patrick Mahomes?. The Philadelphia Eagles were among the most active teams this past offseason, where they made move after move to help bolster the roster after making it to the playoff as a Wild Card team. Now, the Eagles hold the best record in the entire NFL, losing just one game this season. Credit can be given to quarterback Jalen Hurts.
