New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month
It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained
Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
The Ultimate Guide To The Quad Cities Best Christmas Displays
It's the time of year when everyone throws up the best light display they can dish out. We've done some driving research and compiled the best displays in the Quad Cities. If you know of a kick-ass spot that didn't make the list, let us know by emailing us at dorks@2dorks.com. Keep checking back, we're updating every day through Christmas. Bookmark it, share it, and enjoy it!
Bring Back ‘Fun’ for This Weekend’s QC Toy Show in Davenport, Iowa
The QC Toy Show is back this weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds. Remember when kids played with toys? I miss those days, don't you? Using your imagination to kill boredom is a skill this generation has lost, unfortunately. I used to spend hours a day with my wrestling figurines or Hot Wheels. Those were the days.
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Is Opening New Location
If you want tacos and margaritas but somebody else in the family is craving pancakes and eggs what do you do? Stop at one place and then go to another. Seems inconvenient. For many in the Quad Cities, they simply go to D'Lua. And now, more of the Quad Cities...
“I Can’t Cancel That Again”: Schedule A Time To ‘Grinch’ Your Neighbor In Moline
If your heart is 10 sizes too small and you want to let everyone know it, you can "Grinch" your neighbors in Moline or Coal Valley. The Moline Parks and Recreation Department will be helping residents in the two cities "Get Grinched". What does this entail you ask? You register for a delivery of 20 "rotten" candy-filled eggs and a yard sign delivered to an address on a selected day. Even though I deeply relate to the Grinch, I would do this to the saltiest person I know.
This Davenport Chinese Restaurant Is Going To Reopen Soon
A Chinese restaurant in Davenport is set to open again in less than a month. QC Dynasty Buffet is gearing up to reopen it's doors at 5388 Elmore Avenue. The closure has been in effect as the ownership of the restaurant changed but it is set to open again on January 1st, 2023.
Quad Cities, This Is How You Can Protect Yourself From Holiday Porch Pirates
Davenport Police recently offered some tips on how to curtail porch pirates and thieves during the holidays and they're good for you to know. Porch pirates are the actual worst during the holidays. Just recently, B100's Connor Kenney had suspicious activity around one of his packages, captured on his doorbell camera. A woman from Davenport captured a lot of attention because she dumped an entire honor system Halloween candy bowl into her bag. And now with more packages arriving at your doorstep, you need to be super ready for them to make sure you don't end up a victim of it.
Iowa Hawkeyes Football Bowl Destination is Now Official
The speculation about where the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football team will play its bowl game is behind us. Iowa will play an SEC team later this month. The 7-5 Hawkeyes will be in one of two bowl games that aren't part of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve Day. Before #3 TCU plays #2 Michigan, followed by #4 Ohio State against #1 Georgia, there will be a pair of other games during the day.
QC Rock Academy Hosting Battle Of The Bands This Saturday
The QC Rock Academy has been hosting an annual Battle of The Bands, and this Saturday is the next event. For over 10 years, the QC Rock Academy has not just been teaching kids how to play the instrument of their desire, but also how to perform solo and alongside others with their Rock 101 program.
Feeling Jolly? Davenport Hosting A “Christmas In The Village” Celebration This Weekend
An event celebrated for more than 40 years is coming back again THIS WEEKEND to the Village of East Davenport. It features several festivities throughout the Village and lots of free family fun. The Grinch, an elf, Frosty the Snowman, and a reindeer will be in the Village and the...
Get Your 2023 Car Calendar From Goose This Saturday!
Whether you have or haven't picked up the 2023 Edition of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar, you have an opportunity to get your calendar signed. This Saturday (December 3rd), come out to Sport Truck Specialties in Davenport and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar.
This New Sushi Bar Is Opening In The QC Very Soon
A new Japanese restaurant will open its doors this weekend in the Quad Cities. The restaurant is called Yoso Modern Japanese and you'll find it very near the Davenport/Bettendorf border at the river, specifically at 1591 Grant St., Suite 101 in Bettendorf. It is both a Japanese steakhouse and a sushi bar.
Get Your Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar From Goose At Hy-Vee This Week
This Friday, November 25th come out to the West Kimberly Hy-Vee in Davenport and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar!. Stop out and hang out with Goose, but only from 8am-10am, to get your calendar on the day of the release!. Black Friday...
Black Friday Brings Exclusive Releases to Davenport, Moline, & Rock Island Local Independent Record Store
It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, I'm not talking about Christmas. Record Store Day Black Friday! The day when major recording acts release rare collectibles to independent record stores exclusively. This Friday, (Black Friday) November 25, 2022, there are some great reasons to hit your local record...
This Smoothie Bar Has Finally Opened A Location In The Quad Cities
A new smoothie bar has opened it's doors in the Quad Cities. As of today (Monday), Smoothie King is now open in Bettendorf. Smoothie King is a national chain that serves fruit smoothies, coffee smoothies, healthy snacks, supplements, and more. The new location in Bettendorf is the only one in the Quad Cities as of now.
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
Dwyer & Michaels 2023 Classic Car Calendar Available For Black Friday
Black Friday is this week, but why not knock out your gifts early with the free 2023 Dwyer & Michaels Car Calendar? With plenty of pickup locations around our area, anywhere you can hear our voice, you can find yourself a calendar. The 2023 Calendar features 13 local cars, with...
