Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Jerry Jones reveals ridiculous reason why Ezekiel Elliott was disciplined
Ezekiel Elliott was not the starting running back when the Dallas Cowboys took the field Sunday night vs. the Colts. Here’s why he didn’t get the call. Entering Sunday night’s prime time clash with the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had played in 97 regular-season contests and started each one of them. And he was the club’s starter in four postseason games as well.
What will Cowboys depth chart look like if Odell Beckham Jr. signs?
If the Dallas Cowboys were to sign free agent Odell Beckham Jr., here’s what their depth chart would look like. Odell Beckham Jr. could be very close to making a decision as to who to sign with for this season and beyond. After being cleared to play following a torn ACL in Super Bowl 56, Beckham went on visits with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week. On Monday, he began a two-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys.
Quick Six: Hornets’ games this week, Baker released, Spencer Rattlers’ future & more
Regarding quarterbacks, we discuss if Gamecock QB Spencer Rattler should enter the NFL Draft.
Deion Sanders’ first message to Colorado players: I will replace you
Deion Sanders made a strong first impression after meeting with his new Colorado players. Right away, Deion Sanders told the Colorado football team that things will be different now. The greatest cornerback of all time is leaving HBCU powerhouse Jackson State to take over one of the worst programs in...
Nick Saban responds to Alabama being left out of College Football Playoff
The Alabama Crimson Tide had hoped the committee would push them into the College Football Playoff after USC and TCU’s losses. But Nick Saban was left out. Whenever the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered its second loss of the season to LSU after having gone down to Tennessee earlier in the year, it seemed as if the College Football Playoff hopes of Nick Saban’s team were circling the drain. The CFP selection committee disagreed.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Stetson Bennett defies all odds and becomes Heisman Trophy finalist
CODE RED ALERT — Georgia football starting quarterback Stetson Bennett aka the Mailman/Milkman, is heading to New York City as one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists. This statement is no joke, but the cold hard truth as the former walk-on finally got the respect he deserved. As Georgia...
Chicago Bulls Rumors: Latest report hints at who might be available via trade
After the Chicago Bulls lost their third-straight Sunday night in a 110-101 defeat to Sacramento, they dropped to 9-14 on the season and have dropped seven of their last 10 games. Now sitting at the 12 spot in the Eastern Conference, the season looks all but lost. The Bulls have...
AP source: Trea Turner, Phillies reach $300M, 11-year deal
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies landed Trea Turner on Monday, agreeing to a $300 million, 11-year contract with the dynamic shortstop. The deal includes a no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no immediate announcement. Turner joins a Philadelphia team that made it to the World Series this year before losing to the Houston Astros. He also reunites with slugger Bryce Harper after the two played together with the Washington Nationals from 2015-18. Turner was terrific in his first full season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting .298 with 21 homers and a career-high 100 RBIs for the 2022 NL West champions. He also swiped 27 bases and scored 101 runs.
Did Odell Beckham Jr. give a major hint at Cowboys signing while out with potential teammates?
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may or may not have dropped a major hint about potentially signing with Dallas Cowboys during visit. The Dallas Cowboys‘ interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is no secret. The team and its players have been very public in expressing how much they want Beckham to join them as they make a push for a potential Super Bowl run this year. The team had their chance on Monday, Dec. 5, as they hosted Beckham for a two-day visit.
4 Heisman Trophy snubs that deserved an invite to NYC
Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud, Max Duggan, and Stetson Bennett were named 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday. Here are four players who got snubbed. The 2022 college football season has ended, with conference champions being crowned this past weekend. On Sunday, the participants in all bowl games were announced, including the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, it is awards season, and perhaps the most followed individual award is the Heisman Trophy.
