A delegate that finished just out of the running earlier this year in the Democratic primary for District 14 in the House of Delegates is now vying for an open seat. The seat in the District — which covers part of Damascus, Laytonsville, Olney, Sandy Spring, Burtonsville and other eastern parts of the county — will open up on Jan. 2, when Del. Eric Luedtke, the House Majority Leader, will resign to take a seat in Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s cabinet.

3 DAYS AGO