WJLA
DC Mayor withdraws nomination of 911 call center director as council set to vote Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has rescinded her nomination of Karima Holmes as the Director of the Officer of Unified Communications (OUC) in a statement Monday. “We are incredibly grateful for Director Karima Holmes’ leadership at the Office of Unified Communications. Director Holmes is a nationally recognized...
WTOP
Alsobrooks speaks with pride, makes promises as she begins 2nd term
The ceremony that made it official was quick. Then, Prince George’s County, Maryland, Executive Angela Alsobrooks began her second term with a roughly 30-minute inaugural speech that proudly reflected on her first term, and on the county’s weathering of a pandemic that hit it harder than the rest of the region.
D.C. Starts Over On Redevelopment Of Reeves Center
The D.C. government is starting over on its effort to redevelop the Frank D. Reeves Center, a government building at the center of the U Street corridor whose revitalization has been years in the making. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration released a new RFP (request for proposals) on the project last...
D.C.’s Second-Oldest Library Turns 100 This Week
The Southeast Neighborhood Library turns 100 this week. D.C.’s second-oldest library, located at 403 7th Street SE, opened on Dec. 8, 1922 — the year F. Scott Fitzgerald released only his second novel, The Beautiful and Damned, and the year James Joyce published Ulysses (although it would be banned for another 12 years in the U.S. for being obscene).
Bowser Defends Nominee To Head Troubled D.C. 911 Agency Ahead Of Uncertain Confirmation Vote
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday stridently defended her nominee to head D.C.’s troubled 911 agency, Karima Holmes. Holmes is facing an uncertain confirmation vote in the D.C. Council on Tuesday, where a key lawmaker says he plans to vote against the mayor’s nominee over longstanding concerns with how the D.C. Office of Communications handles 911 calls.
thehillishome.com
Lost Capitol Hill: The 100th Anniversary of the SE Branch of the DC Library
Next weekend, the Southeast Library will be celebrating a very special anniversary: 100 years serving the Capitol Hill community. It is a big milestone, and also the beginning of a whole new era of the library, as the design process for the building’s renovation is nearing completion, and the next step will be a large-scale project to bring the library into the 21st Century.
weaa.org
'It sends the wrong message to Baltimore' | Councilman who voted against pension bill speaks out
(WEAA)— On November 21, the Baltimore City Council voted to approve a legislation that would lessen the eligibility requirements for council members from 12 years to 8 years. On November 30, Mayor Brandon Scott vetoed the bill. Several council members voted against the bill, including Councilman Zeke Cohen. Click...
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Addresses First-Ever Quantum World Congress
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today addressed the first-ever Quantum World Congress at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC, discussing the importance of Maryland’s leadership in innovation and new sciences and technologies to address the economic and security challenges the nation faces.
georgetowner.com
Shoplifting in D.C. Needs to Be Reported
Georgetown is back! That’s the happy comment by many residents and visitors this past weekend as they shopped in Georgetown’s decorated and well-stocked stores, sat in the filled cafes and restaurants and attended the many special holiday events. Unfortunately, also what is back and apparently increasing is shoplifting.
'No homicides for the holidays' | Organizers push for peace in December
WASHINGTON — Frustrated with the violence that has become all too common in recent years, a group of DMV activists is asking for peace for the holidays. Organizer Kenneth Barnes Sr. knows the pain of losing a loved one firsthand. In 2001, his son Kenneth Barnes Jr. was shot...
WTOP
DC tries to lure more people back to downtown
Foot traffic in D.C.’s downtown and Golden Triangle areas is better than it was in 2020 but it’s still far below pre-pandemic levels. City officials are now looking for ways to bring customers back to struggling retail businesses that depended heavily on office workers. About one fifth of...
mocoshow.com
‘Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America’ Documentary Will Be Presented Online by Montgomery County Office of Human Rights on Tuesday, Dec. 6
Per Montgomery County: Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America will be presented in a free online showing presented by the Montgomery County Office of Human Rights at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The documentary feature film was written by former ACLU Deputy Legal Director Jeffery Robinson and was directed by Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler. Mr. Robinson will be available after the special showing to discuss the movie and answer questions.
Georgetown Voice
Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity embroiled in drama and litigation
A once-prominent fraternity at Georgetown, Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity (DPE), and an associated nonprofit charity organization are the center of a recent civil suit. Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW ’72), the former general secretary-treasurer and treasurer of both organizations, is embroiled in civil litigation relating to his oversight of the organizations and their assets, though Boyle denies all allegations.
WJLA
DC Councilman calls for vote to reject Bowser's pick for 911 call center director | I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — In a stunning move Thursday, D.C. Councilman Charles Allen said he will be asking the City Council to reject the appointment of controversial 911 call center director Karima Holmes to the position permanently. This announcement has been 160 days in the making and came down to...
fox5dc.com
Officials propose DC Housing Authority board overhaul after HUD report
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser wants to dissolve the D.C. House Authority's (DCHA) governing board after a federal report from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), pointed out the agency's inadequate management and poor oversight. On Thursday, Bowser proposed legislation alongside D.C. Council Chairman Phil...
bethesdamagazine.com
Candidate in District 14 Democratic primary to seek Luedtke’s seat
A delegate that finished just out of the running earlier this year in the Democratic primary for District 14 in the House of Delegates is now vying for an open seat. The seat in the District — which covers part of Damascus, Laytonsville, Olney, Sandy Spring, Burtonsville and other eastern parts of the county — will open up on Jan. 2, when Del. Eric Luedtke, the House Majority Leader, will resign to take a seat in Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s cabinet.
baltimorebrew.com
Self-dealing, political payback and drift
The prospects for Nick Mosby’s probably illegal pension bill are now shaky. But the whole saga is a sad commentary on the state of Baltimore City government. [OP-ED] The Baltimore Board of Ethics asked Mayor Brandon Scott to delay signing Bill 22-0292 until it could issue a formal opinion on the bill. Instead, Scott vetoed it.
WBUR
Former Natick official to serve 15 days in jail for her part in the Jan. 6 attack
The former Natick town official charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has been sentenced to 15 days in jail. Suzanne Ianni was sentenced in federal court in Washington, D.C. Friday for charges of entering the Capitol building last year to protest President Biden's election. She will have to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons to begin serving the sentence. The date for her to report has not been set.
thermtide.com
The fight over Black cemeteries
For the last several years, there has been debate over the fate of historic Black cemeteries, such as the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery. The cemetery, located in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of America’s oldest Black cemeteries. Now, it has been threatened by efforts to replace it with new development.
