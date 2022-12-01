Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska Football: Linebacker coach hire could hint at another puzzle piece
Matt Rhule continues to put his new Nebraska football staff together, even if the pace of the additions of the coaches has slowed quite a bit since his first few days. On Sunday night, it looked as though Rhule added his linebackers coach, even if the hiring wasn’t officially announced by the coach or the school just yet.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more
Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. Tha was to be expected when there was any new coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Phil Jurkovec could provide immediate QB help
Now that Matt Rhule is officially heading up Nebraska football recruiting, there are a couple of different directions the team could go. That includes bringing in a veteran quarterback who might be able to run Marcus Satterfield’s offense plenty effectively. It just so happens that a quarterback from Boston College fits that bill and just entered the transfer portal.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
577K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0