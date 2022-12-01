ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WVNews

West Virginia DHHR begins implementing changes following review

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is beginning to make adjustments after a report reviewing the agency concluded it needs “bold organizational change.”. The “top-to-bottom” review of the DHHR came at the request of Gov. Jim Justice, who vetoed the...
WVNews

2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.
WVNews

W.Va. Parkways' Miller appointed to IBTTA board

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association has elected West Virginia Parkways Authority Director Jeff Miller as an IBTTA director for a four-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Miller joins the 2023 IBTTA Board of Directors, which also includes six officers and 19 other...
WVNews

Foster to head Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice announced last week that he appointed Frank Foster as the new director of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training. He fills the position vacated by the retirement of Eugene White. Current Acting Director McKennis (Kenny) Browning will become deputy director.
WVNews

West Virginia lawmakers receive a report on regional pay for state employees

CHARLESTON — West Virginia lawmakers have been struggling the last couple years over the question of whether to pay state employees in different regions of the state more based on the areas with the most shortages of workers. Members of the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Finance...
WVNews

Del. Moore Capito announces 2024 run for West Virginia governor; Warner, McCuskey mulling runs

The field of candidates hoping to secure the GOP’s 2024 nomination for governor is starting to take shape. Del. Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, recently officially announced his gubernatorial ambitions, shorty after Secretary of State Mac Warner and state Auditor John “JB” McCuskey each released statements saying they are mulling potential runs.
WVNews

Prosecutors in Whitmer kidnap plot say life sentence fits

Federal prosecutors told a judge Monday that a life prison sentence would be justified for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying his goal to turn the country upside down in 2020 was a forerunner of rampant anti-government extremism. “If our elected leaders must live...
WVNews

Gov. Jim Justice considering U.S. Senate run after Mooney announces candidacy; Moore will vie for House seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There are still more than 700 days until the Nov. 5, 2024, election, but some West Virginia candidates have already let their plans be known. State Treasurer Riley Moore and U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney have declared their candidacies, Attorney General Patrick has circulated a letter hinting at a run and Gov. Jim Justice has said he’s “seriously considering” seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate.
WVNews

Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to file...

