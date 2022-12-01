ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDTN

Winds knock out power across the Miami Valley for several hours

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winds made their way into the Miami Valley early Saturday morning, and some parts of the area experienced power outages. AES Ohio Corporate Communications Director Mary Ann Kabel said the cold front with the wind gusts are the cause of the power outages. Kabel says the AES team has been monitoring […]
WHIO Dayton

Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley

Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
Fox 19

Thousands without power after heavy winds hit Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in the Tri-State area Saturday after gusty winds hit the area. According to Duke Energy, the power is expected to be back on between 3:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. depending on where you live. Duke Energy crews have been working...
WDTN

Crews respond to car into creek, no one found inside

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were sent to the scene of a car into a creek in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, crews were called to a creek at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive in Dayton at 9:25 a.m. The initial call to respond was for a reported vehicle into the […]
WDTN

1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power following overnight storms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. Hundreds of AES Ohio customers are without power across the Miami Valley Wednesday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., 741 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map. Outages are still being reported in the following counties:. Montgomery County: 110. Clinton...
27 First News

Windy and cold to lake effect snow: Where the heaviest will fall

(WKBN) — A powerful storm is moving through the region with strong gusty wind and falling temperatures. We will turn even colder tonight with lake effect snow showers developing off of Lake Erie. How high did the wind gust today?. Wind gusts ramped up as a cold front moved...
WRAL News

Man delivers FedEx packages dumped on side of highway

An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver. The matter is under investigation, but the people who received these potentially-lost items are thankful. Zach Arnwine and his fiancé were driving just east of Germantown on Friday evening when they...
Isla Chiu

4 Buffets To Check Out in Ohio

Do you have a big appetite? Are you a fan of buffets?. If you answered yes, you should check out these buffets in Ohio. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and subject to change.
WHIO Dayton

Drivers stop to scoop up cash spilled on I-71 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — Money spilled onto I-71 in Warren County Tuesday afternoon causing a chaotic scene as some drivers pulled over and began grabbing bills off the roadway. Around 3:45 p.m. Crews were called to reports of money flying on the roadway near I-71 at SR-48, according to dispatchers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
wyso.org

WYSO Daily News Update: Monday, December 5, 2022

Mass Shooting Survivor Asks for Gun Law Changes - A mass shooting survivor appeared in front of an Ohio Senate committee to share her story. She’s calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that makes changes to how someone buys a gun. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports. Security Dispute...
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, another taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 3:28 p.m.:. One person is dead after a crash in Washington Twp. Wednesday morning. Crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of Miamisburg Centerville Road and Yankee Street around 10:50 a.m. according to initial reports. The crash involved a grey...
WHIO Dayton

2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
WDTN

Newborn baby dies two days after fatal Ohio crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A newborn baby who was in critical condition after a Saturday crash in Madison County has been pronounced dead, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday on West […]

