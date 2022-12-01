Read full article on original website
Related
Three launch #WeSeeYou network with chance to win incredible Chelsea Women experiences
Three launches #WeSeeYou network in conjunction with Chelsea, offering unique experiences with Chelsea Women.
England star admits frustration at limited World Cup playing time
England star Phil Foden admits he has been left frustrated by a lack of starts at the World Cup.
Matty Cash predicts winner in Kylian Mbappe & Kyle Walker matchup
Poland right-back Matty Cash has given his verdict on whether Kyle Walker can stop Kylian Mbappe when England play France.
Gareth Southgate praises 'phenomenal' development of England youngsters
Gareth Southgate praised England's young starlets after their 3-0 win over Senegal at the World Cup.
The top Premier League moments of the month - November 2022
The ten best Premier League moments of November 2022.
Jude Bellingham leaps to defence of England star after 'ridiculous' criticism
Jude Bellingham comes to the defence of Jordan Henderson after England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup round of 16.
Has Harry Maguire played against Kylian Mbappe before?
Harry Maguire has faced Kylian Mbappe just once in his career. How did he fare on that occasion?
Olivier Giroud becomes France all-time male top scorer
Olivier Giroud has become France's all-time male top scorer with his strike against Poland at the World Cup last 16.
Twitter reacts as England ease into World Cup quarter-final
Twitter reacts to England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup round of 16.
Raheem Sterling misses England's clash with Senegal due to 'family matter'
Raheem Sterling is confirmed to miss England's World Cup match against Senegal due to a 'family matter'.
Gareth Southgate reveals what impressed him most in England's convincing win over Senegal
Gareth Southgate gives his thoughts on England's convincing win over Senegal in the World Cup round of 16.
Bukayo Saka discusses Kylian Mbappe comparisons
Bukayo Saka has played down suggestions that his current run of England form is comparable with that of Kylian Mbappe's during France's run to World Cup glory in 2018.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decision; Arteta eyes Asensio
Transfer rumours from Sunday, including Arsenal's interest in Marco Asension, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decision and more.
England 3-0 Senegal: Player ratings as Bellingham inspires England to quarter final
Match report and player ratings from England 3-0 Senegal in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.
Jude Bellingham is a ready-made England captain destined for trophies
Jude Belllingham's performances at the World Cup have shown he is a future England captain in waiting.
Phil Foden confident England teammate will become best in the world
Phil Foden makes a sensational claim about one of his young England teammates.
Eric Dier on England's penalty record
Eric Dier speaks out on England's penalty record ahead of their World Cup meeting with Senegal.
Declan Rice: 'Faultless' England deserve more respect
Declan Rice believes England have silenced their critics with back-to-back wins but they still deserve more respect.
Continental Cup final 2022/23 venue revealed
The venue for the 2022/23 Continental Cup final has been revealed.
Who were England's standout performers against Senegal?
The stars of the show from England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup round of 16
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0