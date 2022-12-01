ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
YourErie

Erie man sentenced for 2021 murder of Titusville man

An Erie man was sentenced after the murder of a Titusville man in 2021. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared before Erie County Judge John Mead on Friday, Dec. 2. Welch was sentenced to a mandatory sentence of life without parole plus another five and a half to 11 years. Welch was convicted of first and […]
erienewsnow.com

State Police Seek Witnesses for November Incident in Summit Township

Pennsylvania State Police are asking any witnesses for information on a November incident in Summit Township. Troopers did not disclose the nature of the incident or what happened but said it happened between Nov. 14 and 16 on Townhall Rd. The suspect may have been driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado...
explore venango

Knox Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide While DUI Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a Knox man who is facing two counts of vehicular homicide while DUI stemming from a crash that occurred on August 22 on State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County. According to court documents, a...
YourErie

Erie driver hits snowplow in Wattsburg

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie driver is uninjured after hitting a snowplow on Dec 1. The accident was at about 6:53 a.m. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 22-year-old Erie man was driving a Chevy Cruze south on Route 8 near Church Street in Wattsburg. While navigating a right curve, he reportedly lost control […]
YourErie

Driver hits cow in Greene Township

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Union City driver recently struck a cow in Greene Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver — a 22-year-old Union City man — was driving west on Turner Road near May Road. A cow walked into the road from the north side of Turner Road. The driver tried to […]
explore venango

Missing Clarion Teen Found Deceased

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion teen who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found deceased. Clarion-based State Police said 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in Clarion Township. A family member said a man found Harrigan near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. It is...
wisr680.com

Two Hurt in Lawrence County Crash

Minor injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 18-year-old Emilie Homjak of New Castle was traveling on Interstate 376 in Union Township just before noon on Friday (November 2nd) when she lost control of her vehicle.
erienewsnow.com

State Police Arrest 5 at DUI Checkpoint in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police made five arrests at a DUI checkpoint in Crawford County over the Thanksgiving holiday, troopers announced Monday. It was set up in West Mead Township on Nov. 23, and roving patrols were also used. State Police contacted 64 drivers and arrested four on drug charges and another...
explore venango

Police: Local Man Caught Driving on Suspended License for the Eighth Time

FOREST CO., Pa (EYT) – According to Marienville-based State Police, a local man was caught driving on a suspended license for the eighth time. Court documents indicate that PSP Marienville filed criminal charges against 49-year-old William Daniel Moore, of Tionesta, in District Magistrate Daniel L. Miller’s office on December 1.
explore venango

Police Locate Abraxas Runaways in Possession of Stolen Items

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three juveniles who ran away from Abraxas were found early Sunday morning on Blue Jay Road in possession of stolen items. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers received a report on Saturday, December 3, of three juvenile runaways from the Abraxas 1 facility located on Abraxas Road in Howe Township, Forest County.
erienewsnow.com

Cleaning Woman Accused of Stealing Money from Child

A cleaning woman is accused of stealing money from a child after money from a savings jar in a bedroom was discovered to be missing, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a Fairview Township residence and was reported to troopers Oct. 30. Approximately $700 was stolen over a...
explore venango

Truck Slams into Multiple Vehicles on Route 208, Fire Department Extricates Driver

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 36-year-old man was injured in an accident on Wednesday morning in which his flatbed truck crashed into multiple vehicles and a building along State Route 208. According to Clarion-based State Police, this incident happened around 8:51 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, on State...
explore venango

Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
wesb.com

Four Charged in Silver Creek Fight

Four Silver Creek residents were charged after a fight on Main Street on Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old David R. Turner, 25-year-old Emily V. Dudkowski, 43-year-old Solana R. Anstett and 19-year-old Raymond J. Gerspach with harassment. Solana Anstett was also charged with two additional...

