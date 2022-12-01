Read full article on original website
Klein Forest HS standout football players at center of signing day as they commit to Arkansas and UH
Help us say congrats! Brad and Parker, who has over a 4.0 GPA, just committed to the next steps in their journey which include playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks and University of Houston!
Houston mayor touts program for group buying power with solar panels
Let the sun pay your bills with a new solar energy program called Texas Solar Switch.
Hundreds of churches plan to disaffiliate with United Methodist Church
Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights are some of the factors that have played a role in the movement, in which more than 200 Methodist churches are looking to participate.
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
Woman shot in neck after cashing check in SW Houston, HPD says
Another woman is accused of opening fire and taking the victim's car, which led officers on a short chase Monday afternoon.
Takeoff murder suspect ordered held on $2 million bond
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff, Houston police said Friday. He was ordered held on $2 million bond during his first court appearance. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday evening in Houston and "charged with the murder of...
Couple's murder-suicide is 2nd in Houston area in less than 24 hours
Authorities say the 24-year-old woman's family saw her unresponsive and bleeding inside an apartment after not hearing from her or her husband.
Police search for missing 16-year-old boy diagnosed with autism in northeast Houston
The search for Chace is underway after investigators believe he disappeared when he was walking in a dark blue hoodie and black pants in northeast Houston.
Takeoff's alleged murderer had planned vacation to Mexico, was not trying to escape, attorney says
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff more than a month ago in downtown Houston made his second court appearance Monday morning. Houston police detectives announced the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark on Friday, claiming that the suspect had plans to flee the country. Clark is still in custody after another judge set his bond at $2 million.
'Their lives matter': Advocate answers 3 questions about abuse in domestic relationships
"Why are you hurting the person you say you love?" That's one question that domestic violence advocate, Jamie Wright, would ask an abuser.
Catalytic converters stolen from at least a dozen Houston ISD school buses, district says
The district said 14 routes were impacted by the thefts and substitute vehicles are currently taking kids to and from school. No arrests have been made.
Takeoff's alleged killer had plans to leave the country before his arrest, court documents say
Documents show that the man accused of murder purchased two tickets to Mexico days before being arrested and applied for an expedited passport.
Man arrested, accused of robbing 3 different banks in Houston area within 2 weeks, police say
Houston police said the man committed all three robberies within a two-week time frame.
Duo part of criminal enterprise wanted after stealing $25K worth of jewelry from Friendswood store
Both suspects are said to be part of a criminal enterprise engaging in transnational organized crime and have done jewelry distraction thefts in Texas, California, Colorado, Kansas, and the United Kingdom.
ONLY ON ABC13: Witnesses chase after accused drunk hit-and-run driver
A woman was at her friend's house when they heard a loud bang. A story you'll find only on ABC13 shows footage of their bizarre encounter.
FBISD mom questions district discipline after she says son was targeted by student with gun
The threat made by the Mission West Elementary student was never completed after someone reported the child had a gun in their backpack.
18-wheeler crash with vehicle cleared on North Freeway and FM 1960
An 18-wheeler crash on the North Freeway has been cleared after causing major delays Monday afternoon.
Man shot to death outside southeast Houston bar while smoking cigarette, police say
A man in his early 20s stepped outside for a quick cigarette break before things turned deadly. Now, police are searching for his killer.
Suspect in murder of Takeoff due in court after fingerprints on bottle at scene led to his arrest
Patrick Xavier Clark was captured on video shooting in Takeoff's direction, with a gun in one hand and a wine bottle in the other. That wine bottle had fingerprints which police say helped ID Clark.
8-year-old witnesses mother's death in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital, HPD says
Houston police said a man and a woman went to the hospital to seek medical attention for the child, but when they arrived, the man shot the woman inside the car before shooting himself.
