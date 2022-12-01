Aaron Judge MLB free agent market a 2 team race; 1 massive deal has already been offered

It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal.

The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.

Yet, despite every team in MLB wishing they could have Judge, few can actually afford to sign him. That’s because the 30-year-old four-time All-Star is expected to land a massive new contract. While the New York Mets won’t be in the running, his current team, the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers are all believed to be top contenders for the 2022 All-Star.

Well, a new report claims just two of those organizations are viewed as real contenders for Judge, and one has already put forth a contract that would make him the highest-paid everyday player in the sport.

New York Yankees reportedly offered Aaron Judge a deal worth $37.5 million annually

On Wednesday, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan previewed the upcoming winter meetings and gave the latest on the Aaron Judge situation. Including a recent offer from the New York Yankees.

“The New York Yankees, whose chief desire this offseason is to retain Judge, have an offer on the table in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million and could increase it, depending on how far the San Francisco Giants — the other top suitor — are willing to push the market. Across the industry, the expectation is that Judge re-signs, but it’s worth remembering: The last time the highest-paid free agent remained with his current team was Yoenis Cespedes with the Mets in 2016. And before that, it was Matt Holliday in 2009.” – Update on Aaron Judge market

The Yankees’ offer would pay Judge $37.5 million annually, which would top the previous everyday player high of $37.1 million that Los Angeles Angles superstar Mike Trout currently owns. However, Mets pitcher Max Scherzer makes the most dollars per year at $43.33 million .

Aaron Judge stats (2022): .311 AVG .425 OBP, .686 SLG, 62 HR, 131 RBI, 133 R, 16 SB

Adding further intrigue is a report from Jon Morosi on Thursday that the Giants and Yankees each have a “50/50” chance of signing Judge, and if San Francisco is willing to go to $40 million per season they would have a very strong chance of landing Judge.

