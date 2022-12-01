Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Police Alert Public of Large Snake Spotted in Doral
Police are alerting the public of a "very large snake" that was spotted in Doral Monday. Doral Police said in an Instagram post that the reptile was spotted in the area of NW 114th Avenue. Anyone who encounters the snake is asked to stay away and call 911 or report...
NBC Miami
Veteran on Verge of Homelessness Pays It Forward After BSO Provides Support
Broward Sheriff’s Office helped turn a man’s life around. Delvin Sayles is a U.S. Air Force veteran. His car was stolen on Veterans Day, and after having no luck finding the person responsible, he went to BSO for help. “I can say in less than 48 hours, I...
NBC Miami
3 Years Later, Family to Honor UPS Driver Killed in Miramar Shootout
Three years after a South Florida UPS driver was highjacked by robbery suspects and killed in the crossfire of a police shootout, his family will gather for a memorial to honor his life. Frank Ordonez was working on Dec. 5, 2019, when there was an armed robbery and shootout at...
NBC Miami
Fatal Traffic Crash Causes Road Closure in Northwest Miami-Dade
An early morning fatal traffic crash in northwest Miami-Dade caused a major roadway to be closed Monday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are at the scene of the crash, located on Northwest 27th Avenue between 207th Street and 211th Street. Officials have not released details on the crash, but drivers are advised...
NBC Miami
Man Wanted in Couple's Brutal Killing in Massachusetts Arrested in Miami Beach
Massachusetts investigators say they don’t know exactly when Carl and Vicki Mattson, a beloved couple in their 70’s, were bludgeoned to death in their home South of Boston in Plymouth County. But three days after Marshfield police found their bodies, and about 1500 miles from the scene of...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO
An investigation is underway after a man was shot Sunday afternoon at an intersection in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the shooting took place just after 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street. Deputies arrived and found the male victim, who...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Officer Hospitalized After Shooting
A Miami-Dade Police officer was hospitalized and a search was underway for a suspect after a shooting Monday. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of Northwest 67th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive. Footage showed a massive police presence at the scene, which was closed off by yellow crime scene...
NBC Miami
Man Barricades Himself Inside Hollywood Building: Police
Police are investigating a morning incident Monday inside a Hollywood building that a man barricaded himself in. Hollywood Police responded to the scene in the 6600 block of Taft Street, with crisis negotiators called to the scene. Sources told NBC 6 a man poured acid on himself in a stairwell...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Deadly Shooting in Lauderhill
Lauderhill police are investigating a “domestic situation” which led to one man being shot and killed inside a home early Saturday. Investigators say a man was shot in the face inside his home on Northwest 58th Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Once on scene, officers found the victim...
NBC Miami
Man Shot in Robbery While Trying to Sell iPad in Lauderhill
Police are investigating after a man who was trying to sell his iPad was shot during a robbery in Lauderhill Sunday. Lauderhill Police said the shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Northwest 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
