Police arrest man for sunbathing nude on a roof

Franklin Police got a call Wednesday about a nude person sunbathing on the roof of a house.

Officers arrived at the Becky Drive home at about 2 p.m. and found the man, nude, on the roof. They asked him to come down, and when he did they arrested him.

Lee Segura, 70, was booked with obscenity, police say.

Police confirmed for us that Segura is the same Lee Segura who is known on social media for dancing in revealing clothing. The self-styled "Joe Lee the Dancing Cowboy" has become Acadiana-famous for his dancing antics at parades and festivals.

A couple of years ago, he had another run-in with Franklin Police when they received complaints that Segura was "pole dancing" on Main Street. The Mayor told us that police had received complaints about Segura's "lewd" dancing on Main Street and his "lascivious" behavior toward some residents. To read that story, click here.