ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

The director of 'Love Actually' says the movie's lack of diversity makes him 'feel uncomfortable and a bit stupid'

By Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ke2s_0jTpmZoz00
Richard Curtis / Love Actually movie poster

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

  • "Love Actually" director said the lack of diversity in the film makes him feel "a bit stupid."
  • "My film is bound, in some moments, to feel, you know, out of date," Richard Curtis said.
  • The film has faced scrutiny for featuring only heterosexual relationships and a mainly white cast.

"Love Actually" director Richard Curtis told Diane Sawyer that the lack of diversity in his iconic holiday-season film makes him uneasy.

During an ABC special memorializing the film on its 20th anniversary , Sawyer asked Curtis if anything from "Love Actually" makes him "wince" in retrospect.

"The lack of diversity makes me feel uncomfortable and a bit stupid," he responded. "I think there are three plots that have bosses and people who work for them."

The holiday romance follows a slew of characters and their romantic relationships through interweaving storylines. The characters are mainly white, and all the love stories feature heterosexual couples.

"There were things you'd change but thank god society is changing," Curtis told Sawyer. "So my film is bound, in some moments, to feel, you know, out of date."

The movie has faced scrutiny since its release , namely over the lack of diversity Curtis mentioned, yet it has remained popular over the years.

When asked why she thinks it has remained relevant, CNN reported that star Emma Thompson said it's "Because I think that we forget, time and time again we forget, that love is all that matters."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 12

chrissy
4d ago

oh good lord get over yourself. it's 20yrs old. it's one of my favorite all time movies. don't let today's conflicts screw up something that was so good back then. people can just get over it. there is a little of a diverse cast and interracial romance. does it meet today's standards no, but enjoy this classic for what it was then not how you want to change it now.

Reply(1)
7
John
4d ago

Poor guy, he is so irrelevant that he has to bring up a movie from decades ago. The white guilt has got hold of him. If you feel that bad about it. Give you money to the homeless.Bet he don't feel that bad!!

Reply
5
Ontogeny
4d ago

If I want to see diversity I’ll just watch YouTube videos of looters, smash and grab thefts, and unprovoked violent assaults on streets and subways.

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Love Actually: Richard Curtis says Alan Rickman was driven ‘insane’ by one particular scene

Richard Curtis has revealed which Love Actually scene drove Alan Rickman “insane”.In a 20th anniversary special for the 2003 film, Diane Sawyer interviews Curtis, as well as cast members, including Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, and Bill Nighy.During the special, Curtis revisited the memorable scene in which Rickman’s character Harry sneaks away from his wife (Thompson) on a shopping trip in order to purchase a necklace for his younger colleague Mia (Heike Makatsch). When he attempts to pay for the jewellery, however, Harry is served by Rowan Atikinson’s eccentric shopping clerk Rufus.Rufus promises to have Harry’s gift wrapped...
CNN

Opinion: Hugh Grant is right about 'Love Actually'

Wherever 'Love Actually' surfaces, it's a symptom of a bigger problem, writes Holly Thomas after a 20-year retrospective special on the Christmas favorite. In this instance, it's a simple one: Hollywood won't quit mining our collective nostalgia and invests so heavily in revisiting the same, tired material that fresh movies and shows get overshadowed, she says.
Us Weekly

Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter

Reflecting on a dark time. Emma Thompson opened up about her split from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, who had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during their marriage. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Oscar winner, 63, told The New Yorker in a profile published earlier this month. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
Inquisitr.com

Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'

American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
People

James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition

James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
Insider

Insider

693K+
Followers
37K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy