ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYM FOX 47

Lansing School District makes plans to help raise low test scores

By Larry Wallace
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4A44_0jTpmWAo00

Kobe Rochester still remembers the anxiety he felt when it was time to take a standardized test at J.W. Sexton High School, and the recent graduate wasn’t the only student struggling with these tests.

Michigan Department of Education data shows over 60% of fifth and eighth graders last year were falling behind and more than 70% of 11th graders in the district tested low.

“We know that we have not been serving our students the best way we possibly could, but we are trying to fix that,” said Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner.

Shuldiner said he’s not oblivious to the problem, and while the pandemic brought new challenges, he said low test schools had been an issue way before COVID-19.

“We have to be honest about this, and the only way we’re going to fix this is we’re going to be honest about it, we’re going to address it and we’re going to throw resources at it,” he said.

This past fall, the district created a new instruction department that they hope helps train teachers.

Meanwhile, Rochester hopes the district comes up with a plan soon to not only prepare students for tests, but for life after graduation.

“Right now, I’m going to Lansing Community College, and because I wasn’t taught properly in the Lansing School District, I have to re-learn a lot of stuff that should’ve been taught to me years ago,” Rochester said.

Comments / 3

Related
WLNS

Here’s a list of local schools the state considers “low achieving”

Here’s a list of schools the state considers “low achieving” – which means they’re among the lowest performing 5% of schools or that they’re high schools with graduation rates of 67% or less:. Da Vinci Institute – Jackson. Durand Area High School. Great...
Fox17

Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
WILX-TV

Upcoming closures at Ingham County 30th Judicial Circuit Court

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Offices of the Clerk of the Court at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse in Lansing and the County Courthouse in Mason of the 30th Circuit Court will be closed on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. The closure will give employees the opportunity to conduct a pending case inventory.
lowellsfirstlook.com

New Fairgrounds Get $6 Million Boost from the County

The Kent County Youth Fair has been working for years to raise the funds necessary to develop its new fairgrounds off Cascade Road in Lowell Charter Township. Today, it got a big boost with Kent County commissioners voting to allocate $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order

LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
WLNS

Sparrow hospital strained by respiratory cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual lately. Officials said more and more people are coming for nonlife-threatening conditions and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Instead of going to the ER For a sore throat, fever, or any other minor […]
WILX-TV

A Lansing resident’s experience helping the homeless and how you can help

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are people who may turn their heads when they see a homeless person. Others give money to those who panhandle on the street but the money you give may not always help the person, you’re giving it to. The national alliance to end homelessness...
Ask Lansing

What's the policy of renting in Lansing?

Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Lansing in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Lansing too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
Ask Lansing

How can I get some housing assistance in Lansing?

Hello, I’m looking for some help finding housing assistance in Lansing. Earlier this year, I had to move at the last minute into an apartment I couldn’t really afford, and since then, my income has significantly decreased. I’m hoping there is someplace here that can either help me pay rent or help me get out of this apartment and into a lower-income housing arrangement. I can just live out of my car for a bit until I can afford another place. I don’t have family or friends to turn to. Thanks for any help.
WNEM

Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For the first time in decades, a mid-Michigan nursery is closing early for the Christmas season. Friday will be the last day you can get a real tree at Kluck Nursery in Saginaw County, and one of the owners said this is happening everywhere. “We’ve been...
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy