Severe driving conditions reported in Western Montana

By MTN News
 4 days ago
MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is warning motorists of severe driving conditions in parts of Western Montana.

MDT reports severe driving conditions exist on Interstate 90 between the Idaho border and St. Regis.

Chains are also required for towing units heading over Lookout Pass.

Additionally, severe driving conditions are being reported on Montana Highway 135 between St. Regis and Paradise in Sanders County.

MDT was reporting severe driving conditions on Montana Highway 200 between Plains and Perma.

There are severe driving conditions reported on Montana Highway 28 between Plains and Hot Springs as well.

The latest on road conditions from the MDT can be found here .

