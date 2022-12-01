CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Allyaundra Flor

Related
CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Tirzah Parker
Meet the Citgo Distinguished Scholars! These recipients were selected for their efforts in the Arts category.
CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Megan McKay
Meet the Citgo Distinguished Scholars! These recipients were selected for their efforts in the Communication category.
CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Hazel Alvarado
Meet the Citgo Distinguished Scholars! These recipients were selected for their efforts in the Beatring The Odds category.
CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Christopher Ho
Meet the Citgo Distinguished Scholars! These recipients were selected for their efforts in the Communication category.
CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Heesoo Kim
Meet the Citgo Distinguished Scholars! These recipients were selected for their efforts in the Arts category.
Houston mayor touts program for group buying power with solar panels
Let the sun pay your bills with a new solar energy program called Texas Solar Switch.
Klein Forest HS standout football players at center of signing day as they commit to Arkansas and UH
Help us say congrats! Brad and Parker, who has over a 4.0 GPA, just committed to the next steps in their journey which include playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks and University of Houston!
LULAC announces lawsuit against Houston City Council due to lack of Hispanic representation
LULAC is challenging the at-large system in Houston's city council saying the seats deny Latinos a fair shot at increasing representation.
Hundreds of churches plan to disaffiliate with United Methodist Church
Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights are some of the factors that have played a role in the movement, in which more than 200 Methodist churches are looking to participate.
RodeoHouston announces popular electronic DJs to perform March 10
This rodeo lineup is "So Far So Good," especially after The Chainsmokers were confirmed to perform this year. Want to sing along to their hit songs? Here's when you can get tickets.
'Lowballed' documentary features racial inequities in Harris Co. home appraisals
A new analysis by ABC OTV's data team found that Black and Hispanic homeowners in Harris County are about twice as likely to be "lowballed" in their appraisals as their white neighbors. Here's what experts believe is the cause, impact, and possible solutions.
H-E-B food giveaway: Retailer giving back to community as 'inflation hasn't been friendly'
Food giveaways across Houston have seen long lines this season, as higher prices are forcing Houstonians to make difficult spending decisions.
Mothers who had abortions at young age share why that procedure was right choice at the time
"My children who I have now probably wouldn't exist if I didn't terminate that pregnancy when I was 17, and they are amazing." Mothers who had an abortion at a young age share their experiences.
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
Duo part of criminal enterprise wanted after stealing $25K worth of jewelry from Friendswood store
Both suspects are said to be part of a criminal enterprise engaging in transnational organized crime and have done jewelry distraction thefts in Texas, California, Colorado, Kansas, and the United Kingdom.
Catalytic converters stolen from at least a dozen Houston ISD school buses, district says
The district said 14 routes were impacted by the thefts and substitute vehicles are currently taking kids to and from school. No arrests have been made.
Woman shot in neck after cashing check in SW Houston, HPD says
Another woman is accused of opening fire and taking the victim's car, which led officers on a short chase Monday afternoon.
FBISD mom questions district discipline after she says son was targeted by student with gun
The threat made by the Mission West Elementary student was never completed after someone reported the child had a gun in their backpack.
Elevated levels of lead detected in water samples in some NW Harris County neighborhoods
The amount of lead exceeded the EPA action level earlier this year, the utility district said. MUD 70 includes the Westgate, Yaupon Ranch, Paddock, and Remington Grove subdivisions.
Police search for missing 16-year-old boy diagnosed with autism in northeast Houston
The search for Chace is underway after investigators believe he disappeared when he was walking in a dark blue hoodie and black pants in northeast Houston.
ABC13 Houston
Houston, TX
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT
ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.https://abc13.com
Comments / 0