CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Allyaundra Flor

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

Allyaundra Flor

Alief Early College High School

Senior

Allyaundra is an active member of several clubs, including FTC Robotics, Art Club and STEM. She maintains high academic marks and finds time to volunteer, despite working to support her family and acting as caretaker to her mother who is disabled. Allyaundra perseveres each day through her own diagnosed depression, maintaining a positive attitude and saving for her studies.

Allyaundra hopes to attend a STEM program to pursue a Computer Science major and to become a computer engineer.