ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

CITGO Distinguished Scholars:Ashley Cooper

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WClMV_0jTpmOME00

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

NAME: Ashley Cooper

HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Ashley is a star student and athlete at her high school. She maintains high marks and participates in several academic clubs. She competes on the swim team and water polo team, all while finding time to volunteer and to teach swimming lessons to kids. With all of Ashley's success, one would not be able to guess that she has severe anxiety. Ashley has made the commitment to put her mental health first, working to find the right medication and balance for her journey.

GOALS:
Ashley plans to attend a Liberal Arts school to and study Psychology and Statistics. She then hopes to attend medial school to become a psychiatrist so that she can to explore avenues in patient care or medical research.

.

Sponsored By

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCHL1_0jTpmOME00

Comments / 0

Related
ABC13 Houston

Takeoff's alleged murderer had planned vacation to Mexico, was not trying to escape, attorney says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff more than a month ago in downtown Houston made his second court appearance Monday morning. Houston police detectives announced the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark on Friday, claiming that the suspect had plans to flee the country. Clark is still in custody after another judge set his bond at $2 million.
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy