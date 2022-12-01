ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Aneefah Babs-Kazeem

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WClMV_0jTpmNTV00

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

NAME: Aneefah Babs-Kazeem

HIGH SCHOOL: Alief Early College High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Annefah is an honor roll student who participates in many scholastic clubs and enjoys volunteering at charitable organizations like the Houston Food Bank and COMET, where she tutors elementary students. She also works part time. When Annefah feels tired or stretched thin, she draws inspiration from her mother, who immigrated to the US with her three children and worked hard to survive. Her mother now works two jobs and attends college, always striving to provide a better life for her family.

GOALS: Aneefah plans to attend a university to major in Public Health after which she would go to medical school to become an anesthesiologist. She then hopes to enlist in the military and help people around the world.

Sponsored By

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCHL1_0jTpmNTV00

Comments / 0

Related
ABC13 Houston

Takeoff murder suspect ordered held on $2 million bond

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff, Houston police said Friday. He was ordered held on $2 million bond during his first court appearance. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday evening in Houston and "charged with the murder of...
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy