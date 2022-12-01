CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Aneefah Babs-Kazeem

Related
CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Esperanza Salceda
Meet the Citgo Distinguished Scholars! These recipients were selected for their efforts in the Arts category.
CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Chinh Le
Meet the Citgo Distinguished Scholars! These recipients were selected for their efforts in the Communication category.
CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Hazel Alvarado
Meet the Citgo Distinguished Scholars! These recipients were selected for their efforts in the Beatring The Odds category.
CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Tirzah Parker
Meet the Citgo Distinguished Scholars! These recipients were selected for their efforts in the Arts category.
Houston mayor touts program for group buying power with solar panels
Let the sun pay your bills with a new solar energy program called Texas Solar Switch.
Hundreds of churches plan to disaffiliate with United Methodist Church
Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights are some of the factors that have played a role in the movement, in which more than 200 Methodist churches are looking to participate.
Mothers who had abortions at young age share why that procedure was right choice at the time
"My children who I have now probably wouldn't exist if I didn't terminate that pregnancy when I was 17, and they are amazing." Mothers who had an abortion at a young age share their experiences.
LULAC announces lawsuit against Houston City Council due to lack of Hispanic representation
LULAC is challenging the at-large system in Houston's city council saying the seats deny Latinos a fair shot at increasing representation.
'Lowballed' documentary features racial inequities in Harris Co. home appraisals
A new analysis by ABC OTV's data team found that Black and Hispanic homeowners in Harris County are about twice as likely to be "lowballed" in their appraisals as their white neighbors. Here's what experts believe is the cause, impact, and possible solutions.
H-E-B food giveaway: Retailer giving back to community as 'inflation hasn't been friendly'
Food giveaways across Houston have seen long lines this season, as higher prices are forcing Houstonians to make difficult spending decisions.
Klein Forest HS standout football players at center of signing day as they commit to Arkansas and UH
Help us say congrats! Brad and Parker, who has over a 4.0 GPA, just committed to the next steps in their journey which include playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks and University of Houston!
RodeoHouston announces popular electronic DJs to perform March 10
This rodeo lineup is "So Far So Good," especially after The Chainsmokers were confirmed to perform this year. Want to sing along to their hit songs? Here's when you can get tickets.
Woman shot in neck after cashing check in SW Houston, HPD says
Another woman is accused of opening fire and taking the victim's car, which led officers on a short chase Monday afternoon.
FBISD mom questions district discipline after she says son was targeted by student with gun
The threat made by the Mission West Elementary student was never completed after someone reported the child had a gun in their backpack.
Couple's murder-suicide is 2nd in Houston area in less than 24 hours
Authorities say the 24-year-old woman's family saw her unresponsive and bleeding inside an apartment after not hearing from her or her husband.
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
Takeoff murder suspect ordered held on $2 million bond
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff, Houston police said Friday. He was ordered held on $2 million bond during his first court appearance. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday evening in Houston and "charged with the murder of...
Takeoff's alleged killer had plans to leave the country before his arrest, court documents say
Documents show that the man accused of murder purchased two tickets to Mexico days before being arrested and applied for an expedited passport.
Growing dumpsite in Sunnyside now cleared days after Action 13 story aired
A complaint about the dumpsite was filed in September, but neighbors didn't hear back from the city until ABC13's story aired. But the job doesn't look done.
Catalytic converters stolen from at least a dozen Houston ISD school buses, district says
The district said 14 routes were impacted by the thefts and substitute vehicles are currently taking kids to and from school. No arrests have been made.
