CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Hazel Alvarado

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

Hazel Alvarado

Northside High School

Senior

Hazel is a top 10% student and is active in several school organizations such as National Honor Society, DECA, Student Council and many more. Hazel continues to excel academically and give back to the community, despite having to overcome obstacles like relocating cities due to domestic violence in the home and the PTSD that the experience caused.. Hazel enjoys defying odds and focusing on the future.

After graduation, Hazel wants to major in Kinesiology and follow a Pre-Med pathway to go into sports medicine with the goal of becoming a sport physician.