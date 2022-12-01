ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Chinh Le

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

NAME: Chinh Le

HIGH SCHOOL: Westchester Academy for International Studies

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Chinh is a member of the English, French and Science Honor Society. He participates in the Texas World Schools Debate Team and was selected as one of only 25 students to work with the Mayor's Department of Education team in the Houston Child-Friendly Cities Initiative Youth Council. Chinh is an honor roll student and excels in debate, receiving several awards and accolades for his efforts.

GOALS: Chinh plans to double major in Political Science and Economics. After undergraduate school, he wants to attend law school and become a litigator or attorney.

