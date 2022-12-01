CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Jesus Silva II

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

Jesus Silva II

Spring Woods High School

Senior

Jesus is an active participant in Varsity Debate. He is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society and Yearbook. With a passion for law, Jesus secured an internship at a local law office, but still finds time to tutor other students in debate. He has been decorated several times for his debate skills, including being a Harvard Tournament Quarter Qualifier and New York Invitational Semi-finalist.

Jesus plans on earning a degree in Economics. He then hopes to study for the LSAT, attend law school and to become a lawyer and help the less fortunate in the court of law.