CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Megan McKay

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

Megan McKay

Westside High School

Senior

Megan is an active member of the Debate Team, National Honor Society, Model UN and she competes on the swim team. Her interests have led her to be recognized several times over, even winning swimmer of the year in 2019 and placing first in the Houston Urban Debate Fall Tournament. In her spare time Megan is a tutor and swim instructor.

Megan wants to earn a bachelor's degree in General Humanities. Her goal is to work as a line or copy editor for a publishing company.