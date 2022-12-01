ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Emily Dang

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

NAME: Emily Dang

HIGH SCHOOL: Kerr High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Emily is the secretary of her school's Science National Honor Society. She is an active member of many scholastic organizations and has participated in soccer, orchestra and yearbook. Emily also assists with her family's restaurant, each day after school to provide relief for her parents. After a car wreck, she was left with no simple way of getting from school to the restaurant, so she adapted and overcame. She began to meticulously plan out her days down to the minute so that she could use public transportation to travel to the restaurant, all while maintaining high marks in school.

GOALS: Emily plans to pursue a career as an ophthalmologist, after majoring in Biology and attending medical school. She also has a passion for studying Psychology.

