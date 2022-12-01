CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Christopher Ho

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

Christopher Ho

Bellaire High School

Senior

Christopher is an active member of both Debate and Yearbook. He participates in Student Council and the HISD Legal Affairs Council. Christopher has a passion for helping others and spends much of his time volunteering at community organizations such as Red Cross and Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Christopher plans to study either Political Science or Aerospace Engineering. His goal is to employ both areas of interest in a career, where he can create an infrastructure that is beneficial to all people.