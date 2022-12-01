ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Christopher Ho

 4 days ago
MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

NAME: Christopher Ho

HIGH SCHOOL: Bellaire High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Christopher is an active member of both Debate and Yearbook. He participates in Student Council and the HISD Legal Affairs Council. Christopher has a passion for helping others and spends much of his time volunteering at community organizations such as Red Cross and Houston Museum of Natural Science.

GOALS: Christopher plans to study either Political Science or Aerospace Engineering. His goal is to employ both areas of interest in a career, where he can create an infrastructure that is beneficial to all people.

