CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Christopher Ho

Related
CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Esperanza Salceda
Meet the Citgo Distinguished Scholars! These recipients were selected for their efforts in the Arts category.
CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Tirzah Parker
Meet the Citgo Distinguished Scholars! These recipients were selected for their efforts in the Arts category.
CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Hazel Alvarado
Meet the Citgo Distinguished Scholars! These recipients were selected for their efforts in the Beatring The Odds category.
CITGO Distinguished Scholars:Ashley Cooper
Meet the Citgo Distinguished Scholars! These recipients were selected for their efforts in the Beatring The Odds category.
Houston mayor touts program for group buying power with solar panels
Let the sun pay your bills with a new solar energy program called Texas Solar Switch.
Hundreds of churches plan to disaffiliate with United Methodist Church
Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights are some of the factors that have played a role in the movement, in which more than 200 Methodist churches are looking to participate.
'Their lives matter': Advocate answers 3 questions about abuse in domestic relationships
"Why are you hurting the person you say you love?" That's one question that domestic violence advocate, Jamie Wright, would ask an abuser.
Klein Forest HS standout football players at center of signing day as they commit to Arkansas and UH
Help us say congrats! Brad and Parker, who has over a 4.0 GPA, just committed to the next steps in their journey which include playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks and University of Houston!
H-E-B food giveaway: Retailer giving back to community as 'inflation hasn't been friendly'
Food giveaways across Houston have seen long lines this season, as higher prices are forcing Houstonians to make difficult spending decisions.
FBISD mom questions district discipline after she says son was targeted by student with gun
The threat made by the Mission West Elementary student was never completed after someone reported the child had a gun in their backpack.
December Climate Outlook: What to expect as the holidays draw near
Houston has had its share of a little dust of snow during Christmas, but is there chance we might get some in 2022? Check out the predictions with Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog.
RodeoHouston announces popular electronic DJs to perform March 10
This rodeo lineup is "So Far So Good," especially after The Chainsmokers were confirmed to perform this year. Want to sing along to their hit songs? Here's when you can get tickets.
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
Catalytic converters stolen from at least a dozen Houston ISD school buses, district says
The district said 14 routes were impacted by the thefts and substitute vehicles are currently taking kids to and from school. No arrests have been made.
Woman shot in neck after cashing check in SW Houston, HPD says
Another woman is accused of opening fire and taking the victim's car, which led officers on a short chase Monday afternoon.
ABC13 Houston
Takeoff's alleged murderer had planned vacation to Mexico, was not trying to escape, attorney says
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff more than a month ago in downtown Houston made his second court appearance Monday morning. Houston police detectives announced the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark on Friday, claiming that the suspect had plans to flee the country. Clark is still in custody after another judge set his bond at $2 million.
Couple's murder-suicide is 2nd in Houston area in less than 24 hours
Authorities say the 24-year-old woman's family saw her unresponsive and bleeding inside an apartment after not hearing from her or her husband.
ABC13 Houston
Takeoff murder suspect ordered held on $2 million bond
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff, Houston police said Friday. He was ordered held on $2 million bond during his first court appearance. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday evening in Houston and "charged with the murder of...
Police search for missing 16-year-old boy diagnosed with autism in northeast Houston
The search for Chace is underway after investigators believe he disappeared when he was walking in a dark blue hoodie and black pants in northeast Houston.
Duo part of criminal enterprise wanted after stealing $25K worth of jewelry from Friendswood store
Both suspects are said to be part of a criminal enterprise engaging in transnational organized crime and have done jewelry distraction thefts in Texas, California, Colorado, Kansas, and the United Kingdom.
ABC13 Houston
Houston, TX
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT
ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.https://abc13.com
Comments / 0