CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Jeremy Tu

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

Jeremy Tu

Memorial High School

Senior

Jeremy is an active member of the Model UN, Student Affairs Council and Debate. He participates in several Honor Societies and competed in Quizbowl. A star debater, Jeremy has won first place at many tournaments, including NIETOC TFA Space City Swing and the Tompkins Cy Park Spring Swing.

Jeremy's goal is to become a lawyer. He hopes to major in Philosophy or Political Science and then attend law school.