CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Jeremy Tu

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY! NAME:
Jeremy Tu HIGH SCHOOL:
Memorial High School GRADE:
Senior ACHIEVEMENTS:
Jeremy is an active member of the Model UN, Student Affairs Council and Debate. He participates in several Honor Societies and competed in Quizbowl. A star debater, Jeremy has won first place at many tournaments, including NIETOC TFA Space City Swing and the Tompkins Cy Park Spring Swing. GOALS:
Jeremy's goal is to become a lawyer. He hopes to major in Philosophy or Political Science and then attend law school.
