ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Jeremy Tu

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045VaX_0jTpmGIQ00

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

NAME: Jeremy Tu

HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Jeremy is an active member of the Model UN, Student Affairs Council and Debate. He participates in several Honor Societies and competed in Quizbowl. A star debater, Jeremy has won first place at many tournaments, including NIETOC TFA Space City Swing and the Tompkins Cy Park Spring Swing.

GOALS: Jeremy's goal is to become a lawyer. He hopes to major in Philosophy or Political Science and then attend law school.

Sponsored By

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCHL1_0jTpmGIQ00

Comments / 0

Related
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy