MASI - Free Report) announced the findings of a prospective, double-blinded, randomized, controlled trial where researchers assessed the impact of non-invasive and continuous hemoglobin monitoring with Masimo SpHb on blood transfusion management for adult patients undergoing elective major surgery with anticipated blood loss of 20% or more. The results of the latest prospective study were published in the Journal of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan.

2 HOURS AGO