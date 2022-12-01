Read full article on original website
Masimo (MASI) Announces Positive Study Results on PBM by SpHb
MASI - Free Report) announced the findings of a prospective, double-blinded, randomized, controlled trial where researchers assessed the impact of non-invasive and continuous hemoglobin monitoring with Masimo SpHb on blood transfusion management for adult patients undergoing elective major surgery with anticipated blood loss of 20% or more. The results of the latest prospective study were published in the Journal of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan.
Beat the Market Like Zacks: Novo Nordisk, Axon, General Mills in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed a second straight winning week for the first time since October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%, 1.1% and 2.1%, respectively. Stocks did well earlier in the week on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comment in...
Cooper Companies (COO) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
COO - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results are scheduled to be released on Dec 8, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.31%. Its earnings missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and beat once, the average negative surprise being 0.70%.
Factors That Make Elevance Health (ELV) a Lucrative Bet Now
ELV - Free Report) remains well-poised for growth, courtesy of growing premiums and membership. Numerous buyouts and a strong financial standing also act as tailwinds to the stock. Top Zacks Rank & Price Rally. Elevance Health carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) currently. The stock has gained 23.5% in a...
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock Gained 25.4% in the Past Year
BAH - Free Report) have gained 25.4% in the past year compared with 14.6% rise of the industry it belongs to. The uptick was primarily driven by Vision 2020, differentiated business & large addressable market. Reasons for Upside. Booz Allen Hamilton’s strategic development of its solutions business allows it to...
Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Blackstone & Cigna
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), Blackstone Inc. (BX) and Cigna Corporation (CI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
